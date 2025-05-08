ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has come for another massive Pay-Per-View card as UFC 315 descends upon Montreal, Quebec, Canada for an electric night of fights. 24 fighters will hit the scales for their respective bouts as we'll see a Main Card headlined by two title fights. Be sure to check the UFC odds series for our UFC 315 predictions and picks.

The Main Event will feature a championship bout in the Welterweight Division as title holder Belal Muhammad makes his first defense against upcoming title challenger No. 5 Jack Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena is a perfect 7-0 inside the UFC and is finally ready for his title shot following a TKO win over Gilbert Burns. Muhammad is looking to cement his legacy as champion as he looks to defend his belt for the first time and continue this run he's on.

The Co-Main Event will feature another title fight as Women's Flyweight champion and an MMA G.O.A.T. Valentina Shevchenko takes on No. 2 contender Manon Fiorot of France. Fiorot has gone a perfect 7-0 up to this point and is looking to become to UFC's first undisputed French champion. Shevchenko has other plans, however, as she's looking to cement her legacy as the best women's MMA fighter of all-time.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Best Betting Props

Marc-Andre Barriault Wins by KO/TKO (+250)

Alexa Grasso Wins by Decision (+300)

Valentina Shevchenko Wins by Decision (+215)

Marc-Andre Barriault Wins by KO/TKO (+250) vs. Bruno Silva

Marc-Andre Barriault has a knack for starting strong and he won't waste any time taking the center of the octagon during this fight. While he's riding a three-fight losing streak, fighting in front of his home country fans should give him an added boost of energy and motivation. Although he's known to start slow at times, he keeps his foot on the gas and continues to pressure with power towards the later rounds.

His opponent, Bruno Silva, is also riding a losing skid at four fights and both men will be hungry for a win. While Silva has yet to be knocked out in his career, he took a serious beating over his last two losses and his chin was certainly compromised in the process. While this fight may seem like it will go towards a decision, we like Barriault's chances to land the knockdown behind his relentless forward pressure. Let's roll with his plus money betting odds and hope he can pin Silva up against the fence while unloading his offense.

Alexa Grasso Wins by Decision (+300) vs. Natalia Silva

Alexa Grasso just finished three fights against Valentina Shevchenko and came away with a 1-1-1 record while gaining her first-ever championship belt. She's certainly happy to see a new opponent, but her +205 betting line comes as a shock given the much tougher level of competition she's had to face up to this point. While her opponent is undefeated and worthy of this spot, people are forgetting how well-rounded Alexa Grasso has become over the last two years.

While Natalia Silva will be a threat with her high-volume and aggressive striking, Alexa Grasso is very good at game planning and will undoubtedly find flaws in Silva's game to expose. Her grappling has gotten worlds better and she's nearly impossible to knock out on the feet. While she may see some trouble early, I expect Grasso to come out firing in the second and third rounds while turning the tide in her favor. It's not often we'll see her at this price, so let's roll with the more experienced and tested fighter in a close decision.

Valentina Shevchenko Wins by Decision (+215) vs. Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko turned in a masterclass performance in regaining the belt from Alexa Grasso. While most expected another striking effort from her, Shevchenko landed eight of 12 takedown attempts and firmly controlled the fight from the ground. Manon Fiorot is one of the best female kickboxers on the planet and while Shevchenko will offer her own looks on the feet, her greatest advantage lies within her grappling and ability to control opponents on the mat.

I expect this fight to be very back-and-forth throughout the striking exchanges as both women are great about making in-fight adjustments. However, I don't see a world where Shevchenko will keep this fight on the feet if she's getting out-paced in the numbers. Look for her to eventually take this fight to the ground where she'll see a noticeable advantage with her ground-and-pound. Neither woman is at-risk of getting knocked out clean, so I expect this to be a hard-fought decision where the reigning champion grinds out a win.