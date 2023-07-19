UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn't believe Islam Makhachev‘s next fight will turn heads.

Makhachev is expected to headline the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view event taking place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. However, he still has no confirmed opponent as of now.

Charles Oliveira was the ideal opponent, but recently stated he wouldn't be ready in time. UFC 291 is headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, but it may be too quick a turnaround for the winner to make it to UFC 294.

And so, Cormier believes Makhachev's next opponent could be someone from the lower ranks of the lightweight division — and ultimately a choice that will disappoint fans.

“I think Islam Makhachev will next fight against someone that is not even necessarily on our radar,” Cormier said on his ESPN show DC & RC (via MMA Junkie). “It’s supposed to be the winner of Gaethje vs. Poirier, but I do not believe that those guys will come out of that fight clean and be healthy enough to put a title fight right that soon.

“I also know that Charles Oliveira has already told the UFC he’s not fighting in October. We’re going to have to go down the lightweight rankings and find some other guy, and people are going to be very disappointed. It’ll be the No. 4, 5, or 6 ranked guy that’s going to get a title shot because there just will be no one else.”

It may not have been known at the time, but UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski underwent arm surgery on Monday and is expected back in full contact training in six weeks.

He could certainly serve as an opponent for Makhachev and even fired a shot at the 155-pound champion for suggesting to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 294.

You running brotha, you don’t want this smoke 💨 https://t.co/RmxbZeVDHs — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 19, 2023

As far as Cormier is concerned, a fight with Edwards is out of the picture.

“I don’t know who he’s going to fight, but someone’s about to get a blessing because there will be no one else,” Cormier added. “He will not fight Leon Edwards. I don’t think the UFC is going to allow him to be in two title superfights without having to defend the championship one time yet (against a lightweight).”

Given the landscape of the rankings, perhaps it could be one of Michael Chandler, Mateusz Gamrot or a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan?