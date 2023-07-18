UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has proposed another champion vs. champion matchup.

Makhachev is currently expected to headline the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view event taking place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

After Charles Oliveira's impressive win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last month, many expected the former champion to get a rematch with Makhachev.

However, the Brazilian recently revealed he wouldn't be ready in time.

That paved the way for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to get his own rematch with Makhachev after losing a razor-thin unanimous decision in their lightweight title fight earlier this year.

While it's still a possibility, Volkanovski revealed he needed surgery on his arm following his TKO win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 earlier this month which could complicate matters.

And so, Makhachev took matters into his own hands by suggesting a brand new opponent — UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

“UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st. Makhachev vs Edwards. What do you think?” Makhachev asked on Twitter.

Edwards, of course, is coming off the first defense of his welterweight title after outpointing Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight earlier this year.

The Briton was expected to face Colby Covington next, but given that it's been four months since and there haven't been any updates, perhaps Edwards is free to defend his title against Makhachev?

It would certainly be an intriguing matchup as Makhachev would be moving up in a bid to become the UFC's latest two-weight champion.

However, while nothing is official, this matchup definitely won't go down well with Covington or other welterweight contenders such as Belal Muhammad.