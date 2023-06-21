It's fair to say UFC 289 didn't go how lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wanted.

In the co-main event, former champion Charles Oliveira took on the streaking Beneil Dariush with the winner — especially if it was Dariush — all but likely to challenge Makhachev for the title next.

Despite Dariush being a slight favorite going into the fight, Oliveira made quick work of him as he earned the first-round TKO victory.

The Brazilian made it clear that he wanted a rematch with Makhachev next and while the latter has no problem with that, he would have ideally liked for Dariush to win so he could add a new name to his resume.

“The fight was good,” Makhachev said in a recent interview (via MMA Junkie). “Oliveira won, but I was rooting for Dariush. I thought it would be a new challenge for me. Dariush had eight wins in a row. I don’t know. I can’t say yet if my next fight will be a rematch against Charles. We have to wait. Now Justin (Gaethje) and Dustin (Poirier) will fight, and then the UFC will decide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Of course, I want a new name on my resume. It’ll be better for me. If Oliveira will not fight me now, everyone will say that I am avoiding him. I never choose my opponents. I will fight anyone the UFC gives me. I don’t think he can do anything. I’m not afraid of his grappling like the rest of the fighters. I can take him down at any time.”

Makhachev — whose first title defense was a contentious split decision victory over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski — feels the same way about the Aussie.

“Volkanovski is exactly the same,” Makhachev explained. “If they offer a rematch with Volkanovski, I will gladly accept it. I have said many times that I would be much better prepared if there were no nuances associated with the conduct of this tournament, acclimatization and so on.”

But if it came down to the Dagestani's choice? He would prefer to face Dustin Poirier next.

“I don’t know, maybe Poirier,” Makhachev added. “He has a big name in the UFC. Dariush lost, everything turned upside down. I can’t say anything for now. If he had beat Oliveira, it would have been a good fight. Dariush’s skills were highly appreciated. It would have been a good fight.”