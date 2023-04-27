UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is praying he gets to fight Dricus Du Plessis next.

Du Plessis — a white South African — has been in the headlines ever since he seemingly took a shot at Adesanya among others by stating that he would become the first real African champion in the UFC since he still resides and trains in Africa.

That led Adesanya — a Nigerian whose family immigrated to New Zealand — to earmark Du Plessis as his next opponent. And it’s fair to say “The Last Stylebender” still remains greatly annoyed by his comments.

“I’m going to f*****g take him to school in the octagon and on history. What he’s doing is creating divide.” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie). “You can’t know your history – I have never questioned him as an African because, yeah, you were born in Africa, South Africa, of course you’re an African. I’ve never questioned that.

“But who the f**k is this cracker to tell me who the f**k I am, who the f**k Kamaru is, who the f**k Ngannou is. I’m like, ‘Are you dumb?’ As a product of colonization, you’re trying to tell me who the f**k I am. You could take the boy out of Africa, but you could never take the Africa out of the boy.

“I never did that to him. I never, ever discredited him as an African. OK, you are. Cool. You want to make a fight? Cool. But the fact that, as a f*****g cracker, to tell me who the f**k I am, that pissed me off. And that’s why he’s my next fight, because I don’t want to fight anyone else. This one pisses me off.”

For now, Du Plessis takes on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in a fight many believe he will suffer defeat in.

Adesanya is certainly hoping that’s not the case as he is dead set on fighting Du Plessis next — and he’s even willing to do it in South Africa.

“I want to do it in South Africa or somewhere in Africa,” Adesanya said. “He thinks they’re going to have his back. It’s only the product of him that’s going to have his back. He doesn’t understand who I am. Like I said, he’s created division. I don’t like that. He didn’t have to do that. You don’t understand: I’m here now. I’m going to f**k this guy up. I’m going to torture this guy.

“You don’t have to create division. This is not the time for that s**t. You could have definitely got the fight without talking all that s**t. Well, be careful what you wish for. You got what you want. He’s next. I’m going to f*****g beat him until he’s black.”