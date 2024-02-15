UFC star Israel Adesanya weighs in on the featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

UFC enthusiasts are gearing up for the much-anticipated featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, reported by Sportskeeda. Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has stepped into the prediction arena, sharing his expectations for the pivotal main event. Adesanya, also recognized as ‘The Last Stylebender,' recently unveiled his predictions in a video posted on his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel.

In the video, Adesanya confidently threw his support behind Alexander Volkanovski, dubbing him ‘Alexander The Great.' The former middleweight champ forecasted a late stoppage, specifically in round four, anticipating either a knockout (KO) or a technical knockout (TKO) as Volkanovski exhausts his opponent, paving the way for a decisive victory.

Adding intrigue to Adesanya's prediction is the fact that he and Volkanovski share the same training grounds at Auckland's City Kickboxing gym. This shared training environment could provide Adesanya with unique insights into Volkanovski's conditioning, skill set, and strategic approach, potentially elevating the credibility of his predictions.

Beyond the Volkanovski vs. Topuria bout, Adesanya extended his predictions to the Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa matchup. Drawing from his past victories against both fighters, Adesanya confidently selected Whittaker as the prospective winner, envisioning a victory through a unanimous decision.

As the countdown to UFC 298 continues, Israel Adesanya's predictions inject an extra layer of anticipation among fans, eager to witness if his foresight aligns with the unfolding events inside the octagon. The shared training camaraderie between Adesanya and Volkanovski, coupled with the former champion's seasoned perspective, amplifies the intrigue surrounding his predictions leading up to this electrifying UFC spectacle.