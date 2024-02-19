At UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski faced a harsh defeat in the main event, losing his UFC featherweight championship to Ilia Topuria

In a stunning upset at UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski faced a harsh defeat in the main event, losing his UFC featherweight championship to Ilia Topuria, reported by Give Me Sport. However, when it comes to the paycheck, Volkanovski emerged as the clear winner.

After a turbulent 2023 in the UFC, Volkanovski's return to the featherweight division ended in a brutal knockout by the hands of the undefeated Ilia Topuria. The Australian fighter, known as ‘The Great,' had previously made a mark in blockbuster bouts against UFC champion Islam Makhachev.

The disclosed figures from the California State Athletic Commission unveil Alexander Volkanovski's substantial earnings, with a base pay of $750,000 for his appearance at UFC 298. This amount, more than double that of his opponent, showcases the significant difference in their purses, challenging the expectations of many who considered Volkanovski the favorite.

Ilia Topuria, who emerged victorious in the fight, received a base pay of $350,000. While Topuria secured the featherweight championship, he wasn't the second-highest-paid fighter on the card. That honor went to Robert Whittaker, who earned $400,000 for his co-main event victory against Paulo Costa.

It's worth noting that these figures exclude potential performance bonuses, offering insights into how UFC officials perceive the drawing power of the fighters. As Topuria's stock continues to rise with the featherweight title now in his possession, it's expected that he will command higher fees for his future fights in the promotion. The upset victory not only reshapes the featherweight landscape but also adds another layer to the financial dynamics within the UFC.