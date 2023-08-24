Tatiana Suarez is hoping to get the next crack at Weili Zhang.

Zhang earned the first defense of her second reign as women's strawweight champion following a dominant unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.

Two weeks prior, Suarez made it seven wins in a row in the UFC as well as going 10-0 overall following a submission win over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. Her performance was so impressive that it even received rare praise from Conor McGregor.

Despite a three-and-a-half year layoff due to injury issues, Suarez has now won twice in 2023 and is hoping her overall winning run gets her the next title shot.

“I’m hoping to get the title shot,” Suarez told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during a media scrum. “I just hope that I’m next. I have a seven-fight win streak right now in the UFC, so I’m hoping that can solidify. I know I had a layoff, but still, seven fights in a row.”

Although many believe Zhang will reign atop the division for a long time, there's no doubt that Suarez represents the biggest threat as well as most intriguing stylistic option given her high-level wresting.

That said, another potential opponent for Zhang could be Yan Xiaonan with the pair possibly clashing in an all-Chinese affair. Xiaonan is on a two-fight winning streak and has won eight of her 10 fights in the UFC overall. Zhang has notably claimed she'd be open to fighting either Suarez or Xiaonan next.

Should the UFC opt to go with that matchup, Tatiana Suarez isn't against fighting one more time. It's one of the reasons she kept calling for former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who has since moved up to flyweight.

“I don’t mind fighting again,” Suarez added. “I always like to fight. I like to fight anybody, but I definitely want to fight the bigger names, people that have either fought for titles or been title holders. That’s the only reason why I kept asking for Rose (Namajunas) because obviously she was a champion.

“Not that I have anything – they’re like, ‘You keep calling her out.’ No, I just want to fight the best of the best because that just shows that you’re the best when you beat them. So it’s like, why wouldn’t you want that challenge?”