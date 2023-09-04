Ciryl Gane returned to the win column this past weekend — but he did lose in one way.

Gane outclassed and dominated Sergey Spivak with a second-round TKO win in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The Frenchman took minimal damage, defended takedown attempts and got a finish in what was essentially a perfect performance in front of his nation's fans.

However, when he got home in Nogent-sur-Marne — a 15-minute train ride outside of Paris — he found that his home was robbed. According to Le Parisian (via New York Post), Gane lost a Rolex watch among other jewelry valued at €150,000 ($162,000) with the robber(s) gaining entry by forcing the front door open.

Fortunately, that was the extent of the incident with no family member present, but it's still not the best news to come home to for Gane. At the same time, it's nothing his UFC Paris purse can't fix as “Bon Gamin” was happy to complete his “mission” against Spivak.

“Everything was perfect,” Gane said during the post-fight show (via MMA Fighting). “He was a perfect [opponent] for me, Spivac, to prove I’m here against a wrestler [and capable of winning]. Unfortunately I did some mistakes in my past, but today, we’re here.

“It was my mission to finish the fight, it was my mission to be a dog. But my first mission, it was to not go down and to prove I can defend [takedowns], that I can stay smart, that I can keep my game plan, and I did it. We did very well and I’m so happy about this performance, seriously. We did it.”

Gane is looking to challenge for the heavyweight title again, but given how one-sided his defeat to Jon Jones was earlier this year, he may need another win at the least.

Many observers feel England's Tom Aspinall could serve as his next opponent, but for Gane, the opponent doesn't matter. He only wants a fight that will get him close to another title shot.