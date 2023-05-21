Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 73 took place on May 20, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured a total of 12 fights, with four fighters earning $50,000 bonuses for their performances. Diego Ferreira’s crushing KO of Michael Johnson was among the highlights of the night.

DIEGO FERREIRA PUT MICHAEL JOHNSON TO SLEEP 😱 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/JyrHgkGo8N — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

Also scoring a $50,000 bonus is Viacheslav Borshchev after his devastating knockout of Maheshate. In that fight, Borshchev fought with a compromised left eye after an inadvertent eye poke in round one by Maheshate. Borshchev was able to fight through it to land a knockdown in round 1 and then the devastating knockout in round 2.

The last two $50,000 checks were given out to the main event fighters that held it down for this fight card, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. Those two put on a show for the fans, absolutely going to war for 25 minutes with no quite from either one. Their willingness to go all out for the entirety of the fight after agreeing to push the fight back one more week makes them the most worthy of that bonus check.

Mackenzie Dern was able to come away with the dominant decision victory over Angela Hill which really puts her in a good place to get right back into the title picture. It will be interesting to see what is next for Dern moving forward.