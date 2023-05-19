The UFC Las Vegas Main Card rolls on as we bring you another prediction and pick for this matchup between two of the sport’s veterans in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Fan-favorite and MMA O.G. Michael Johnson will welcome another veteran in Diego Ferreira as the two square off for their combined 40th fight in the UFC. Check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Ferreira prediction and pick.

Michael Johnson is 21-18 as a professional fighter and has gone 13-14 since joining the UFC in 2010. He’s been fighting for over a decade in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions and is still the only fighter to ever seriously hurt Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the cage. Johnson’s faced the “who’s who” of the Lightweight Division and will be the younger fighter in this one against another veteran in Diego Ferreira. Johnson stands 5’10” with a 73.5-inch reach.

Diego Ferreira is 17-5 overall as a fighter and has gone 8-5 in his time with the UFC since 2014. Ferreira has lost his last three consecutive fights coming into this one and hasn’t notched a win since early 2020. His last fight was over a year-and-a-half ago and he’ll look to shake off any ring rust as the moderate favorite vs. Michael Johnson. Ferreira stands 5’9″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Michael Johnson-Diego Ferreira Odds

Michael Johnson: +122

Diego Ferreira: -156

Over (2.5) rounds: +122

Under (2.5) rounds: -156

How to Watch Michael Johnson vs. Diego Ferreira

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Michael Johnson Will Win

Michael Johnson will forever be an OG of the UFC and is best known for never turning down a fight against the division’s toughest competition. His most notable win came against Dustin Poirier in 2016 to which he faced Khabib, Justin Gaethje, and Darren Elkins in consecutive fights afterwards. Johnson has always been one of the better boxers in the division and has shown that he still has his fast hands at the ripe age of 36. The power is always the last thing to go, so we could see Michael Johnson get another signature KO-win if he lets his hands fly.

For this first time in a while, Johnson will be the younger fighter coming into his fight. He has a solid base with his jiu jitsu and is actually a very good wrestler, despite what fans may remember from the Khabib fight. Johnson has the ability to strike in-and-out of range while baiting opponents into his counter shots. If he can avoid any big attacks from Diego Ferreira, Johnson could be able to hold on and get the win as an underdog.

Why Diego Ferreira Will Win

Ferreira is on a lengthy losing streak and hasn’t seen a win inside the octagon since 2020. He’s lost three fights since that win and many fans questioned his willingness to come back for another fight. He’ll have the perfect opponent in Michael Johnson and not having to face a young, debuting killer. The matchup should allow Ferreira to open up with his striking and show off some of his Brazilian jiu jitsu. Johnson tends to start slow at this point of his career, so it’ll be big for Ferreira to blitz him quickly and catch him off-guard. If Ferreira can land with a few clean shots, he should be able to put down Michael Johnson as the favorite.

The biggest question coming into this one will be the long layoff for Ferreira and the lengthy losing streak he’s on. It’s surprising to see him as the favorite in this fight with all things considered, but it shows that the odds makers believe he’ll have the edge in speed and power over Michael Johnson. If Ferreira can penetrate the inside and hurt Johnson early, he should have the more durable chin to carry him to a win.

Final Michael Johnson-Diego Ferreira Prediction & Pick

We’ve seen a few fights between older veterans lately end in spectacular fashion and fans should be in for another fun one here. Both guys are at the twilight of their career and will look to let it loose in the cage come Saturday. Johnson has looked solid in his last three fights and will have momentum and activity on his side. It’s hard to side with Ferreira, even as the favorite, given his long layoff from the sport and recent losing streak. Johnson will hear the louder cheers from the fans and will be hungry for another win. Let’s take Johnson as the underdog here as he turns in a vintage striking performance.

Final Michael Johnson-Diego Ferreira Prediction & Pick: Michael Johnson (+122)