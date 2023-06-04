UFC Vegas 74 absolutely delivered exciting fights throughout the entire night, especially in the main event between two of the best contenders the flyweight has to offer Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Even though it was a great exciting matchup it didn't come without controversy of course.

Kai Kara-France defeated Amir Albazi on the Verdict Scorecard.#UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/4QjopzNHbu — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 4, 2023

Many had the fight in favor of Kai Kara-France over Amir Albazi in what was a closely contested back-and-forth matchup. This puts Kara-France in a bad spot because now a title shot is out of the picture and he will have to work twice as hard to get back to where he was currently. Even though he is a bit of a pickle in terms of matchmaking, we take a look at what could potentially be next for Kai Kara-France.

Matheus Nicolau

This would be a fantastic matchup between the well-rounded Brazilian Matheus Nicolau and the hard-hitting New Zealander Kai Kara-France. Nicolau is coming off an early knockout loss to the surging Brandon Royval who looks like is next in line for a title shot after Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja battle it out.

Much like Kara-France, Nicolau does his best work on the feet and at range with his Muay Thai striking skills. Being that both fighters are primarily strikers this would be a fight that brings excitement for the fight fans as well as give these flyweights a chance to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division.

Manel Kape

Manel Kape is searching for that signature win to put him at the top of the division and right into title contention and this could potentially do that. Kape was watching this fight ever so closely cageside eying who his next potential opponent could be. As Kape is trying to fight up in the division, Kai Kara-France looks like the only choice that could be available sooner rather than later.

Kape has been on a destructive path en route to a title shot that he believes he rightfully deserves. A win against a top-ranked competitor and former title challenger could be what the doctor orders for him to get a crack for the flyweight championship.

Alex Perez

This fight would be one that the UFC would be weary to make since Alex Perez has had more fight cancelations than he does fights in the last three years. He was originally scheduled to fight Kai Kara-France in February of this year but Kara-France had to pull out due to an injury.

This could be the fight where it finally happens, we finally get to see Alex Perez take that walk to the octagon and put on a vintage performance that we know he is surely capable of. We also might get a fight that gets canceled just moments before both fighters are ready to throw down. It is up to Dana White and the UFC if they are up for yet another fight week of anxiety hoping things go well.

It remains to be seen what could possibly be next for the Kiwi fighter but no matter who Dana White and the UFC put him against the fight fans will be in for a treat. Let's just hope we get to Kai Kara-France at least one last time (hopefully in Austalia) before the end of the year.