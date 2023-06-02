The stage is finally set for UFC Las Vegas: Kara-France vs. Albazi as 26 fighters took to the scales ahead of their respective bouts to weigh-in Friday morning. The action kicks off live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT and will be featured on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Main Event will feature two fearsome competitors in the Flyweight Division. No. 3 ranked Kai Kara-France is coming into this fight off a title loss to Brandon Moreno. While the loss was devastating, Kara-France is confident that, with a win, he could find himself challenging for the belt once again. His opponent will be 4-0 Amir Albazi. Albazi quickly rose to the No. 7 ranking and has won all his UFC fights (1 UD, 1 KO, 2 SUB). Albazi could leapfrog the division and become the top contender if he's able to put away Kara-France in impressive fashion.

The Co-Main event will feature two strikers willing to put it all on the line. Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres has been a veteran of the sport and is constantly turning in exciting performances. He's also quietly gone 6-1 in his latest run and will be the one of the hotter featherweights with a win. Daniel Pineda comes in off a huge win over Tucker Lutz and is making the most out of his second stint with the UFC. He has great punching power and will make for a dangerous opponent in the biggest spot of his career. Don't miss a second of this main event action! Check out our UFC news for the Kara-France-Albazi weigh-in results and reaction.

Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, to which they had the standard two hour window to make weight for their fights.Amir Albazi was first to the scales and looked cool as a cucumber while making weight in his sunglasses. Kai Kara-France weighed in shortly after and look equally as healthy on the scale. Kara-France will be giving up some physical size to Albazi, but may turn out to be the fresher, faster fight. You won't want to blink during this main event! Daniel Pineda and Alex Caceres both easily made featherweight as they weighed in with good spirits. Both of these guys have tremendous striking capabilities that should result in a fun striking affair.

In a surprising turn of events, all 26 fighters were able to make weight on Friday morning. Even Jesse Butler, who the UFC called just 24 hours prior to weighing in, made weight ahead of his bout with Jim Miller. Tim Elliott looked shredded despite cutting a ton of weight. His opponent, Victor Altamirano, looked a bit more sucked-out. Those two should combine for one of the more exciting matchups of the card. Karine Silva and Elise Reed followed shortly after, both looking stronger than ever ahead of their bouts. Abubakar Nurmagomedov also made weight easily, dispelling any trouble he had with the cut in the past.

Heavyweights Don'Tale Mayes and Andrei Arlovski both made the 265 lb limit easily while looking to be in good physical shape. Max Grishin and Philipe Lins both look to be strong ahead of their matchup as well. Da'Mon Blackshear looked shredded on the scales and will make for an exciting fight with Luan Lacerda. All in all, it was a smooth day on the scales with no hiccups – let's hope it translates into an awesome night of fights!

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 9:00 p.m ET / 6:00 p.m. PT )

#3 Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. (126) #7 Amir Albazi

#15 Alex Caceres (145) vs. (145.5) Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. (154.5) Jesse Butler

#11 Tim Elliott (126) vs. (124.5) Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva (125.5) vs. (124.5) Ketlen Souza

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. (171) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Prelims ( 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT )

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. (155.5) Muhammad Naimov

John Castaneda (136) vs. (136) Muin Gafurov

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. (262.5) Don'Tale Mayes

Daniel Santos (135.5) vs. (136) Johnny Munoz

Elise Reed (115) vs. (116) Jinh Yu Frey

Da'Mon Blackshear (136) vs. (136) Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins (205.5) vs. (205) Max Grishin