The UFC returned to Las Vegas on Saturday night for UFC Vegas 78, and it was a night full of exciting action. In the main event, Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque put on a show for the fans, with Luque earning a unanimous decision victory. In the co-main event, Cub Swanson turned back time and got back into the win column when he defeated rising contender in the featherweight division Hakeem Dawodu by a close unanimous decision.

This fight night event started off on fire! The first seven fights to start the prelims all ended inside the distance with six of those seven coming in the first round. Ultimately, things slowed down a bit when we got to the main card but even those fights all brought a ton of excitement. Out of the nine fighters that got finishes on the night only four of them walked away with a performance bonus.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are the official UFC Vegas 78 bonus winners:

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Jose Johnson – Da’Mon Blackshear had the most memorable finish out of anyone on the fight card it will go down in history as he secured only the third twister submission in the promotion’s history.

def. Jose Johnson – Da’Mon Blackshear had the most memorable finish out of anyone on the fight card it will go down in history as he secured only the third twister submission in the promotion’s history. Iasmin Lucido def. Polyana Viana – This was a back-and-forth battle between these two strawweight contenders. The fight was relatively close in the early going until Lucindo really took over in round two finishing Viana on the mat with an arm-triangle choke.

def. Polyana Viana – This was a back-and-forth battle between these two strawweight contenders. The fight was relatively close in the early going until Lucindo really took over in round two finishing Viana on the mat with an arm-triangle choke. Marcus McGhee def. JP Buys – This fight between these two bantamweight contenders was high-octane right from the jump. It was back and forth until McGhee landed a short right hand that had Buys crashing head-first into the canvas for the walk-off knockout victory.

def. JP Buys – This fight between these two bantamweight contenders was high-octane right from the jump. It was back and forth until McGhee landed a short right hand that had Buys crashing head-first into the canvas for the walk-off knockout victory. Khalil Rountree def. Chris Daukaus – Khalil Rountree has now made it four in a row after he brutally knocked out Chris Daukaus in the first round as Daukaus took his first fight in the light heavyweight division.

Overall, what seemed to be a lackluster card on paper turned out to be an exciting fight card for the fans. There 13 fights total and only four of them went to a decision. It certainly was a great segway as we get ready for a star-studded UFC 292 PPV on August 19th which is headlined by the top two bantamweight fighters in the UFC when Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title yet again as he takes on Sean O’Malley.