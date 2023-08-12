Da’Mon Blackshear pulled off just the third twister submission in UFC history in his fight against Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 78. The fight took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and was the second fight of the night. Da’Mon Blackshear was able to secure the twister submission after Johnson found himself in a precarious position following a second takedown from Blackshear.

Da'Mon Blackshear gets the third twister submission in UFC history 🤯 #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/XGt0lN46X6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 12, 2023

Da’Mon Blackshear, who fights in the bantamweight division, has a professional record of 14-5-1 and a UFC record of 2-1-1. He is a fighter that made his UFC debut on short notice against Youssef Zalal where he fought to a draw. Blackshear was originally scheduled to fight Brady Hiestand former The Ultimate Fighter finalist at UFC Vegas 78. However, Jose Johnson stepped in on short notice to replace Hiestand.



Blackshear’s twister submission is a rare and difficult submission to pull off in MMA. It involves twisting the opponent’s body while controlling their head and neck, which puts pressure on the spine and can cause a submission. The twister submission was first popularized in MMA by Eddie Bravo, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and founder of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu.

Blackshear’s twister submission is only the third in UFC history. The first twister submission in UFC history was pulled off by Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie,” in his fight against Leonard Garcia at UFC Fight Night 24 in 2011. The second twister submission in UFC history was pulled off by Joe Lauzon in his fight against Jamie Varner at UFC on Fox 4 in 2012.

Blackshear’s twister submission is a significant achievement in his MMA career and highlights his grappling skills. The twister submission is a rare and difficult submission to pull off, and Blackshear’s ability to secure it in a UFC fight is a testament to his skill and training.

UFC Vegas 78 is shaping up to be an intense fight night event with a ton of action for the fight fans. All six fights on tonight’s fight card have ended inside the distance with seven fights to go it means that this fight card is just heating up, Don’t miss out on all of this action!