UFC Vegas 82 delivered with a ton of excitement throughout and it landed four fighters performance bonuses for their exceptional performances

UFC Vegas 82 delivered an electrifying night of fights, culminating in Brendan Allen's impressive victory over Paul Craig in the main event. The event also saw four fighters earn $50,000 performance bonuses for their outstanding performances inside the Octagon.

BRENDAN ALLEN IS THE REAL DEAL 😮‍💨🔥 The 27 year old submits Paul Craig in the Third Round of the Main Event! #UFCVegas82

pic.twitter.com/T6aOUiIYNV — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 19, 2023

Brendan Allen, a rising middleweight contender, showcased his dominance in the main event, securing his sixth straight victory and further solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the 185-pound division. In a remarkable display of skill, Allen locked in a rear-naked choke on Scotland's Paul Craig, forcing him to tap just over 30 seconds into the third round. This victory not only marked Allen's sixth consecutive win but also earned him the third $50,000 bonus of his 13-fight UFC career

The event also witnessed other exceptional performances, with Joanderson Brito, Amanda Ribas, and Jeka Saragih also receiving Performance of the Night bonuses for their remarkable displays of skill and determination.

Joanderson Brito delivered an exhilarating performance on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 82. Brito showcased his resilience and skill, staging a remarkable comeback from a wrestling deficit to secure a ninja choke submission victory over Pearce in the second round.

— MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) November 18, 2023

Amanda Ribas delivered a stunning performance at UFC Vegas 82, staging a remarkable comeback after a challenging start to secure a third-round TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro. Despite facing adversity in the opening round, Ribas displayed resilience and determination, gradually turning the tide in her favor with slick combinations and relentless pressure. In the third round, Ribas unleashed a devastating spinning heel kick to the face, followed by a barrage of punches, ultimately leading to Pinheiro's defeat at 3:53 of the final round

pic.twitter.com/qk8GyX6ZOb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 18, 2023

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Jeka Saragih secured his first octagon victory at UFC Vegas 82 with a lightning-fast 91-second knockout of Lucas Alexander. The Indonesian fighter, entering the bout as a significant underdog, defied the odds with a powerful punch that sent Alexander crashing to the canvas, followed by a barrage of fight-ending blows.