Chris Gutierrez came up short in his first-ever UFC main event fight against Song Yadong. We take a look at what could potentially be next for the bantamweight contender.

Chris Gutierrez entered UFC Vegas 83 brimming with confidence, riding a five-fight win streak and looking to solidify his position within the bantamweight division. However, his opponent, China's rising star Song Yadong, proved too much to handle, ultimately securing a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Song Yadong just called out former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan! 🚨#UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/aOVATvH2pO — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 10, 2023

From the opening bell, it was evident that Song had the edge in terms of athleticism and explosiveness. He consistently pushed the pace, peppering Gutierrez with sharp jabs and crisp combinations. Gutierrez, known for his technical striking and counterpunching, struggled to find his rhythm and establish any meaningful offense.

Throughout the five-round bout, Song Yadong displayed his wrestling prowess, effectively taking Gutierrez down and maintaining control from the top position. He capitalized on his grappling skills, working from inside Gutierrez's guard and targeting the body and head to score points and maintain his dominant position. Yadong's strategic approach and effective execution in the wrestling and grappling exchanges allowed him to control the fight and ultimately secure a convincing unanimous decision victory.

The judges' scorecards reflected the lopsided nature of the contest, with all three awarding the victory to Song (50-44, 50-45, 50-45). While the outcome was disappointing for Gutierrez, it served as a valuable learning experience highlighting areas where he needs to improve. While Gutierrez may have lost his first-ever UFC main event he still has a chance to get back on track and make a run within the division. Let's take a look at what could potentially be next for Chris Gutierrez.

Jonathan Martinez

Chris Gutierrez and Jonathan Martinez should face off in the octagon for several compelling reasons. Both fighters are established names in the UFC bantamweight division, and a matchup between them would not only be an exciting clash of styles but also a high-stakes battle with implications for the rankings. Gutierrez, currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, is looking to build on his recent victory over Alateng Heili and ensure a winning 2023 campaign after a tough loss to Pedro Munhoz earlier in the year. On the other hand, Martinez has been making waves in the division and is known for his exciting fighting style, as evidenced by his performance against Adrian Yanez in October.

It has the potential to be a closely contested battle that could significantly impact the bantamweight division. As such, a matchup between these two talented fighters is not only warranted but also has the makings of a must-see event for MMA enthusiasts.

Dominick Cruz

Chris Gutierrez and Dominick Cruz should square off in the UFC bantamweight division for a highly anticipated and meaningful showdown. Gutierrez, currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, has been vocal about seeking the respect he deserves in the division. On the other hand, Cruz, a former UFC bantamweight champion and a legendary figure in the sport, remains a formidable and credible opponent for any fighter in the division.

Gutierrez has expressed his willingness to face Cruz, recognizing him as a credible and high-profile opponent. This sentiment is shared by the MMA community, as evidenced by the anticipation surrounding a potential matchup between the two fighters. Additionally, Gutierrez has named Cruz as a possible opponent, further signaling his interest in the fight.

Cruz, known for his exceptional footwork and unorthodox striking, remains a significant presence in the bantamweight division. His return to the octagon would undoubtedly draw considerable attention from fans and pundits alike. A bout between Gutierrez and Cruz would not only be a compelling clash of styles, but it could also have significant implications for the bantamweight rankings. Both fighters possess the skills and experience to deliver an enthralling contest, making it a must-see event for MMA enthusiasts.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Gutierrez and Umar Nurmagomedov should undoubtedly face each other in the UFC bantamweight division. Both fighters possess unique skill sets and are on impressive career trajectories, making a potential matchup between them a highly anticipated and meaningful contest.

Gutierrez, currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, has been vocal about seeking the respect he deserves in the division. His recent victories and overall performance have positioned him as a formidable force in the bantamweight category. On the other hand, Umar Nurmagomedov, with his long winning streak and growing reputation, is seen as a rising star in the division.

The potential fight between Gutierrez and Nurmagomedov has generated significant interest within the MMA community. Gutierrez has welcomed the opportunity to face Nurmagomedov, emphasizing his readiness to take on high-caliber opponents. Similarly, Nurmagomedov's confidence in his abilities and his ambition to compete at the highest level make him a compelling opponent for Gutierrez.