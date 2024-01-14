Social media reacts to the brutal knockout by Magomed Ankalaev against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 in the main event.

The Apex in Las Vegas witnessed a brutal display of dominance as Magomed Ankalaev silenced the doubters with a thunderous knockout of Johnny Walker in the second round of their highly anticipated UFC Vegas 84 rematch. This decisive victory didn't just solidify Ankalaev's position as a top contender in the light heavyweight division, it also sent shockwaves through the MMA community, sparking a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

MAGOMED ANKALAEV KNOCKS OUT JOHNNY WALKER IN ROUND 2 TITLE SHOT NEXT??? #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/ZSazw2rIOE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2024

Ankalaev, known for his heavy hands and relentless pressure, wasted no time establishing his power advantage in the rematch. He stalked Walker throughout the fight, landing consistent leg kicks and jabs that visibly wore down the Brazilian challenger. In the second round, Ankalaev unleashed a perfectly timed right hook that connected flush on Walker, sending him crashing to the canvas with Ankalaev following it up with one last brutal shot. The referee immediately waved off the fight, crowning Ankalaev the undisputed victor.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Ankalaev's dominant performance. Many fighters, analysts, and fans took to the platform to express their awe and admiration for the Dagestani's display of power and precision.

Great knockout. We will see u soon. #UFCFightNight — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) January 14, 2024

Ankalaev wins via KO in the second round. Vicious vicious stuff. Could very well be next for Pereira. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2024

Minimal weirdness. A low blow and a lot of spinning back fists from Walker, but Ankalaev's dirty boxing did the trick in the end. He likely moves into top contender spot at 205. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) January 14, 2024

Ankalaev for title next? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 14, 2024

Insane KO’s 🤝 Getting KO’d Johnny Walker: 🫡 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 14, 2024

Johnny Walker is allergic to getting KO’d normally pic.twitter.com/h7UCmmrvz1 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) January 14, 2024

With this decisive win, Ankalaev has cemented himself as a top contender in the light heavyweight division. He is now on a 10-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming by knockout. The next step for Ankalaev is likely a fight for the light heavyweight champion against the current champion Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev's dominant victory at UFC Vegas 84 has sent shockwaves through the MMA world, leaving fans and fighters alike eager to see what the future holds for the rising Dagestani star. With his power, precision, and relentless pressure, Ankalaev has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with, and his path to the light heavyweight title seems clearer than ever.