In UFC Vegas 89, there was a bombshell turn of events that saw Igor Severino being punished so severely that he got his purse withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and was consequently released from UFC. The incident drew considerable debate within the MMA community when it happened during Severino’s fight with Andre Lima. In the midst of heat in round two, Severino was disqualified for biting Lima which did not just cost him money but also ruined his professional reputation.
His exact purse amount remains undisclosed as NSAC does not release pay information publicly. It is only part of what happened financially though in assessing the severity fully. Having once been regarded as one of the rising stars in UFC from the Contender Series in 2023, Severino now faces suspension and fine should NAC determine on that matter at its next sitting. The particulars regarding the punishment have not yet been determined; nevertheless, Sevrerino's career has already taken a nosedive as demonstrated by this event.
The CEO of UFC Dana White expressed his disappointment and confirmed Severino's release from UFC in an interview with Kevin Iole. He said that biting another fighter is something no fighter should ever do since it is among the worst things any fighter could do as pointed out by White. He emphasized how he could show frustration or even force someone out of a fight but never through biting. It was also disclosed that Lima still had bite marks on his arm despite Severino initially stating that he didn’t bite him.
Before this incident, Severino had an impressive record and was considered an up-and-coming talent in the UFC. His KO win over Jhonta Silva on Contender Series earned him a spot in the organization where he went on to beat all his opponents by stoppage up to the point of becoming Jungle Fight flyweight champion. Nevertheless, the biting incident at UFC Vegas 89 has dramatically shifted the course of his career.
At just twenty years old today, it is not clear whether he will ever fight again in MMA. With an 8-1 professional record, including the disqualification loss at UFC Vegas 89; Severino’s once-promising career has been derailed significantly. It led not only to his discharge from the organization but also raised questions about him as a person and sportsman. Therefore as they wait for NSAC’s decision on further disciplinary actions taken against him; Severino remains trapped or perhaps lost concerning what he will redeem himself from this point onwards.
Igor Severino’s actions at UFC Vegas 89 had instant and even long-lasting effects. Retention of his purse plus being dropped from the roster is a stern reminder of the need for sportsmanship and professionalism in MMA. It serves as an example of what can happen when fighters go beyond their limit. As he faces the consequences of his deeds, the incident acts as a lesson to other fighters and highlights how committed UFC is to fostering a sport that remains reputable.