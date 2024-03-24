In a shocking incident that shocked the MMA world, Igor Severino’s time in the UFC came to a controversial and sudden end. The young Brazilian fighter was disqualified and subsequently released from the UFC for biting his competitor Andre Lima during their match at a UFC Vegas 89 event in Las Vegas.
Dana White says Igor Severino will be cut from the UFC roster for biting Andre Lima at #UFCVegas89.
Full story: https://t.co/WBEmrKhUVp pic.twitter.com/l0vykx5ATJ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 24, 2024
The incident occurred midway through the second round of what had been an intense and closely contested fight. Both fighters were making their debuts in the octagon with undefeated records. At 2:52 of round two, Lima recoiled in pain, and extended his left arm towards referee Chris Tognoni revealing a bite mark. Having noticed this, the referee immediately called in a doctor from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to examine it leading to Severino’s disqualification as well as his first career defeat and moving Lima’s record to 8-0.
Severino’s troubles began even before he was disqualified. Dana White, CEO of UFC who has always shown zero tolerance towards misconduct among fighters cut ties with Severino in no time. Stating his position on media to journalist Kevin Iole; White told:
“The worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the NSAC.”
The disqualification of Severino and his subsequent dismissal have initiated discussion on sportsmanship and rule enforcement within the sport. Biting is strictly discouraged under Unified Rules for Mixed Martial Arts, while historical practice by UFC has been against any conduct liable to endanger the safety or integrity of sporting activity itself. Therefore, due to actions perpetrated by Severino, the UFC had little choice other than enforcing those principles by cutting him off.
Additionally, there are questions about whether debutants face unbearable pressure on such a big occasion. The ultimate stage for MMA competition is inside the UFC Octagon with debuts being a make-or-break mark in the fighters’ careers at this organization. Hence, Severino’s mistake cost him the match and could have ruined his future as an athlete.
Without a doubt, there was no taste of a win for Andre Lima in the circumstances. Although his wins remained intact, none of the fighters wished to do it this way. Therefore, moving forward Lima is likely to want to get back into the Octagon and prove that he is better than when he won through disqualification.
The MMA community must now reflect on this episode and what it means for the sport. While this has been substantiated by releasing Severino, there may be further sanctions by Nevada State Athletic Commission such as suspension or fines. Such prospects act as a reminder to all combatants involved in mixed martial arts that those rules are intended to maintain fair and safe fights.
This incident leaves Severino’s future in MMA uncertain. Though his record before joining the UFC was impressive, being disqualified for biting and then fired from the UFC will always haunt him. If he wants to continue his career in MMA, it’s up to Severino to change people’s minds about him and show that he can perform professionally and respectfully according to the rules of the sport.
This event serves as a lesson for all fighters, irrespective of their level, showing that even though competition is hot, there are boundaries beyond which no one should step. Igor Severino learned this lesson in the hardest way possible whereas Andre Lima walks away with a deserved win after Severino's actions but now wears a heavy responsibility on his shoulders of trying to prove his worth in his next bout.