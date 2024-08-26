In a thrilling main event at UFC Vegas 96 this past weekend, rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho secured the biggest win of his career, outdueling former title challenger Jared Cannonier in a grueling five-round battle. The Brazilian fighter showcased his striking prowess and impressive fight IQ to earn a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the contest 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46 in his favor.

Borralho, representing the emerging Fighting Nerds team from Sao Paulo, Brazil, entered the Octagon with a calculated game plan. From the opening bell, he demonstrated his ability to pick his shots wisely, utilizing leg kicks to disrupt Cannonier’s rhythm. As the fight progressed, both fighters engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest, with Cannonier having his moments of success, including wobbling Borralho in the second round.

However, Borralho’s resilience and adaptability shone through as he weathered Cannonier’s attacks and continued to press forward. In the third round, he landed a hard straight left that visibly rocked Cannonier, swinging the momentum in his favor. The fourth round saw Cannonier bust open Borralho’s right eye with a powerful combination, but the Brazilian refused to back down.

The final round proved to be the most decisive, as Borralho dropped Cannonier with a devastating right hook followed by a stiff left hand. Although he couldn’t secure the finish, Borralho’s late-fight surge left no doubt about the outcome.

Throughout the 25-minute contest, Borralho outlanded Cannonier in total strikes 153-83, showcasing his superior volume and accuracy. This victory not only improved Borralho’s UFC record to an impressive 7-0 but also positioned him as a serious contender in the middleweight division.

In his post-fight interview, an elated Borralho declared himself the new face of the middleweight division and called for a spot in the top five rankings. With this statement win over the fifth-ranked Cannonier, Borralho has undoubtedly thrust himself into the title conversation and put the rest of the division on notice.

As for Cannonier, this loss marks his second consecutive defeat, potentially signaling a crossroads moment in his career. The 40-year-old veteran will need to regroup and reassess his path forward in the competitive middleweight landscape.

Caio Borralho, coming off the biggest win of his career, we take a look at what could be next for the surging middleweight contender.

Take on the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen

Rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho’s impressive victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96 has catapulted him into the upper echelons of the division. With his sights set on a top-five ranking, Borralho’s next move should be a clash with the winner of the upcoming bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen.

Borralho’s performance against Cannonier showcased his well-rounded skillset and fight IQ. He outstriked the veteran 153 to 83 in significant strikes, demonstrating his ability to compete with the division’s elite. This win extends his UFC record to an unblemished 7-0, proving he’s ready for another step up in competition.

The Imavov-Allen matchup presents an ideal opportunity for Borralho to solidify his position as a true title contender. Both Imavov and Allen are ranked in the top 10, and a victory over either would likely propel Borralho into title contention, aligning with his post-fight aspirations.

Furthermore, stylistically, either matchup would be intriguing. Imavov’s striking prowess would test Borralho’s stand-up game, while Allen’s grappling acumen would challenge the Brazilian’s ground skills. This fight would not only serve as a litmus test for Borralho’s championship potential but also provide fans with an exciting clash of rising middleweight stars.

With the middleweight division in flux and several top contenders already booked, pairing Borralho with the Imavov-Allen winner makes perfect sense. It would keep the division moving forward and potentially produce the next challenger for the title after Sean Strickland’s shot.

The loser of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev seems fitting

After his impressive unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96, Caio Borralho has firmly established himself as a top contender in the middleweight division. While the Brazilian fighter has called for a title shot, a more strategic next step would be to face the loser of the highly anticipated Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout.

Borralho’s dominant performance against Cannonier, where he outlanded the veteran 153 to 83 in significant strikes, showcased his readiness for elite competition. However, with Sean Strickland likely next in line for a title shot and the Whittaker-Chimaev winner potentially following, Borralho needs one more high-profile victory to solidify his championship credentials.

Facing either Whittaker or Chimaev, even coming off a loss, would provide Borralho with the perfect opportunity to prove he belongs at the very top of the division. Both fighters are established names with impressive resumes, and a win over either would be impossible for the UFC to ignore when considering future title challengers.

Stylistically, Borralho matches up well with both potential opponents. His grappling skills would test Chimaev’s ground game, while his striking acumen could pose problems for Whittaker. Additionally, this matchup would allow Borralho to silence any critics who might argue that a win over the 40-year-old Cannonier isn’t enough to warrant title consideration.

By taking on the Whittaker-Chimaev loser, Borralho would position himself as the clear next-in-line contender, setting the stage for a potential title shot in late 2024 or early 2025.