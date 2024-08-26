In a stunning turn of events at UFC Vegas 96 this past weekend, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Caio Borralho in the main event. The judges scored the bout 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46 in favor of the Brazilian fighter, marking a significant setback for the 40-year-old Cannonier.

From the outset, Borralho implemented a calculated game plan, utilizing leg kicks to disrupt Cannonier’s rhythm and picking his shots wisely. Despite Cannonier’s experience and power, he struggled to find consistent success against the younger, more agile opponent.

The fight was not without its moments for Cannonier, however. In the second round, he appeared to wobble Borralho, showing flashes of the devastating power that has made him a feared competitor in the division. The veteran also had success in the fourth round, landing a hard combination that opened a cut under Borralho’s right eye.

Nevertheless, Borralho’s resilience and fight IQ shone through as he weathered Cannonier’s attacks and continued to press forward. The Brazilian’s volume striking proved to be a key factor, as he outlanded Cannonier in total strikes 153-83 over the course of the 25-minute battle.

The final round sealed Cannonier’s fate when Borralho dropped him with a devastating right hook followed by a stiff left hand. Although Cannonier survived to hear the final bell, the late knockdown left no doubt about the outcome.

This loss marks Cannonier’s second consecutive defeat, potentially signaling a crossroads moment in his career. Having previously bounced back from a failed title shot in 2022 with wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori, Cannonier now finds himself at a crucial juncture.

For Cannonier, this setback raises questions about his future in the highly competitive middleweight division. At 40 years old, he’ll need to regroup and reassess his path forward if he hopes to make another run at the title.

As the dust settles on UFC Vegas 96, we take a look at what is next for the former title challenger as he looks to get back on track.

It’s time for Roman Dolidze’s shot at the top

Following his hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier finds himself at a crossroads in his career. The logical next step for the veteran middleweight should be a clash with Roman Dolidze, a fight that makes sense both from rankings and stylistic perspective.

Cannonier, who entered the bout ranked fifth in the division, demonstrated his trademark toughness and power against Borralho. Despite the loss, he proved he can still compete at a high level. Dolidze, currently ranked tenth, presents an ideal opportunity for Cannonier to reassert himself in the middleweight picture.

This matchup has been in the works before, with the two originally scheduled to face off in December 2023 before Cannonier withdrew due to injury. Rescheduling this bout would not only fulfill a previously planned contest but also provide clarity in the division’s rankings.

Stylistically, Cannonier’s striking-heavy approach would mesh well with Dolidze’s grappling-based style, potentially creating an intriguing clash of techniques. Both fighters are coming off losses and looking to rebound, adding an extra layer of motivation to the potential matchup.

For Cannonier, a win over Dolidze would prove he’s still a force in the division and potentially set him up for another run at the top. For Dolidze, defeating a former title challenger like Cannonier would be a significant boost to his own championship aspirations.

With both fighters likely available in similar timeframes, this matchup makes perfect sense as the UFC looks to sort out its middleweight contenders for 2025.

Having a slugfest with Paulo Costa is just what Jared Cannonier Needs

Following Jared Cannonier’s hard-fought loss to Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 96, the veteran middleweight finds himself at a crucial juncture in his career. A compelling next step for “The Killa Gorilla” would be a long-awaited showdown with Paulo Costa, a matchup that has been in the works for years but has yet to materialize.

Both fighters are coming off losses and find themselves in need of a statement win to remain relevant in the division’s upper echelons. This shared circumstance makes the timing perfect for this clash of heavy hitters.

Cannonier and Costa have a history of near-misses when it comes to facing each other. They were initially scheduled to headline a Fight Night in August 2021, but Costa withdrew due to contract disputes. More recently, talks of a potential bout at UFC 301 in Brazil fell through due to Cannonier’s MCL injury.

Stylistically, this matchup promises fireworks. Both fighters are known for their striking prowess and knockout power, setting the stage for an explosive contest that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

For Cannonier, a win over the eighth-ranked Costa would prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. Conversely, Costa could use a victory over a former title challenger to reignite his own championship aspirations.

With both fighters likely available in similar timeframes, this long-overdue matchup makes perfect sense as the UFC looks to sort out its middleweight contenders. It’s time for Cannonier and Costa to finally settle the score and answer the question of who would emerge victorious in this clash of middleweight titans.

A Fight of the Night Rematch with Marvin Vettori

After Jared Cannonier’s hard-fought loss to Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 96, the veteran middleweight finds himself at a critical juncture in his career. A compelling next step for “The Killa Gorilla” would be a rematch with Marvin Vettori, a bout that would serve both fighters’ interests and provide clarity in the division’s rankings.

Cannonier and Vettori have a history, having faced off in a thrilling contest in June 2023. That fight saw Cannonier emerge victorious via unanimous decision in a bout that showcased both men’s toughness and skill. A rematch would not only offer Cannonier a chance to prove his previous win wasn’t a fluke but also give Vettori an opportunity for redemption.

Both fighters are coming off losses and find themselves in need of a statement win to remain relevant in the division’s upper echelons. This shared circumstance makes the timing perfect for this rematch.

Stylistically, their first encounter proved to be an exciting clash that had fans on the edge of their seats. A second meeting would likely deliver similar fireworks, providing the UFC with a marketable fight that could easily headline a Fight Night card or serve as a strong co-main event on a pay-per-view.

For Cannonier, a second win over Vettori would reaffirm his status as a top contender and potentially set him up for another run at the title. For Vettori, avenging his loss to Cannonier would be a significant step towards reclaiming his position in the middleweight elite.

With both fighters likely available in similar timeframes, this rematch makes perfect sense as the UFC looks to sort out its middleweight contenders for the coming year.