Former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira has publicly hinted at retirement while expressing rare discontent with the UFC. Known for his stoic demeanor and professionalism, Pereira’s cryptic social media post has left fans and pundits alike speculating about his future in the Octagon and the nature of his dispute with the organization.

The Tweet That Sparked the Storm

Pereira took to X with a message that was as direct as it was unsettling for fight fans:

I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start. — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

This statement marks a dramatic departure from Pereira’s usual relationship with the UFC. The Brazilian has long been admired for his willingness to accept high-profile bouts on short notice and for his respectful attitude toward the promotion. The tone of disappointment and frustration in his post is unprecedented for the former champion.

Alex Pereira is one of the UFC’s most accomplished athletes in recent years, having captured titles in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. His resume includes victories over elite names such as Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill. Pereira’s transition from GLORY kickboxing to MMA was seamless, and he quickly became a fan favorite for his knockout power and willingness to fight anyone, anywhere.

However, Pereira’s most recent outing saw him lose his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Despite entering the fight compromised by injuries-including a broken hand and a bout with norovirus-Pereira refused to make excuses in the aftermath, crediting Ankalaev for his victory while acknowledging the difficulties he faced during camp. The defeat, coupled with lingering health issues, may have contributed to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Alex Pereira knocks out Israel Adesanya. Izzy was out on his feet.#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/XQNFnzngJv — GreenMan (@GreenManTalks) November 13, 2022 Expand Tweet

What’s Behind the Rift with the UFC?

While Pereira’s post does not specify the details of his grievance, it is clear that a recent development with the UFC has left him “disheartened.” The timing of his statement is notable, as negotiations for a rematch with Ankalaev have reportedly stalled. Ankalaev himself recently questioned Pereira’s desire to continue fighting, further fueling speculation about the Brazilian’s mindset and intentions.

There is also the possibility that the UFC’s matchmaking decisions or contract negotiations have played a role in Pereira’s frustration. Known for his willingness to step up on short notice and headline major events, Pereira may feel that his contributions have not been adequately recognized or rewarded by the promotion. Alternatively, he could be reacting to the UFC’s plans for the light heavyweight division, which remains unsettled ahead of International Fight Week.

What’s Next for Alex Pereira and the UFC?

At 37, Pereira is no stranger to the physical and mental toll of elite competition. He has previously hinted at retirement, citing the challenges of maintaining peak performance and the desire to leave the sport on his own terms. Whether this latest episode marks the beginning of the end for “Poatan” or is a negotiating tactic remains to be seen.

For the UFC, retaining a fighter of Pereira’s caliber should be a top priority. His star power, international appeal, and history of delivering highlight-reel finishes make him a valuable asset. How the promotion responds to his concerns-and whether they can mend fences-will be closely watched by fans and fighters alike.

The stakes could not be higher for both parties. For the UFC, losing a proven pay-per-view draw and a fighter who consistently delivers memorable moments would be a significant blow, especially at a time when the promotion is seeking to build new stars and maintain its global momentum. For fans, the possibility of Pereira stepping away from the Octagon is a sobering reminder of how quickly the landscape of MMA can change.

Alex Pereira’s cryptic and emotional post has thrown his fighting future into doubt and exposed rare public tension between a superstar and the UFC. As speculation swirls, the MMA world waits anxiously for further developments.

The coming days and weeks will be crucial. Will the UFC address Pereira’s grievances and entice him back into the fold, or will the sport witness the premature retirement of one of its most dynamic champions? As speculation continues to swirl, one thing is certain, Alex Pereira’s next move will be watched by millions, and its impact will resonate far beyond the cage.