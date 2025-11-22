Arman Tsarukyan made an emphatic statement at UFC Qatar on Saturday evening, forcing Dan Hooker to tap to a devastating arm-triangle choke just 3:34 into the second round of their lightweight main event. The performance was quintessentially Tsarukyan—technical, dominant, and ultimately suffocating for his opponent.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN SUBMITS DAN HOOKER IN THE SECOND ROUND!!! WHAT A PERFORMANCE #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/LzusBUNzbl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

From the opening bell, Tsarukyan's aggression set the tone. The number-one-ranked lightweight came out swinging with crisp combinations while mixing in low kicks, immediately backing the New Zealand native against the fence. Though Hooker attempted to counter with a jab midway through the opening frame, Tsarukyan's striking accuracy forced the action to the canvas. Once there, Tsarukyan controlled the fight with relentless ground-and-pound and elbows from side control, leaving Hooker visibly swollen heading into round two.

Article Continues Below

The second round proved to be where Tsarukyan's dominance reached its crescendo. When Hooker desperately shot for a guillotine—a mistake he'd already made once—Tsarukyan scrambled free and regained top position. From there, ‘Ahalkalakets' unloaded with brutal ground-and-pound, forcing Hooker to cover up. Transitioning to half-guard, Tsarukyan methodically set up the arm-triangle choke. After making a slight adjustment, the submission was cinched tight, and Hooker had no choice but to tap.

Now comes the crucial moment for Tsarukyan. The Armenian warrior has been number-one ranked for months, and this performance only solidifies his claim for a title shot. He's overcome the narrative surrounding his UFC 311 withdrawal against Islam Makhachev—a bout he pulled from just 24 hours prior due to a back injury. Since then, UFC President Dana White insisted Tsarukyan would need to earn his way back into title contention.

With this decisive submission victory over a respectable opponent in Hooker, Tsarukyan has done exactly that. He's proved he's fully healthy and ready for the next level. The lightweight division's undisputed number-one contender has made his case clear: it's time for his title opportunity. The ball is now in the UFC's court.