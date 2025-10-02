The co-main event of UFC Qatar on November 22nd promises fireworks as former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad looks to bounce back from his title loss against surging Irish contender Ian Machado Garry. The high-stakes welterweight clash will take place at the ABHA Arena in Doha, marking the UFC's inaugural visit to Qatar.

Muhammad, 37, aims to reclaim his spot in the title picture after losing his welterweight championship to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May. The defeat ended an impressive 11-fight unbeaten streak that had seen “Remember The Name” capture the title from Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024. This represents Muhammad's first Fight Night appearance since defeating Vicente Luque in April 2022.

Machado Garry enters the bout as the betting favorite at -160, with Muhammad listed as a +140 underdog according to Sportsbetting.ag. The 27-year-old Irish striker is riding momentum from his decision victory over Carlos Prates in April, which marked his successful return following his first professional loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024. The Prates victory showcased Garry's improved striking arsenal and distance management, as he dominated the first four rounds before showing championship-level heart in a grueling fifth frame.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Ian Garry defeats Carlos Prates via unanimous decision at #UFCKansasCity. 👀 Official scorecards: (48-47 x2, 49-46) pic.twitter.com/U1y7V9UR6E — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) April 27, 2025

The matchup presents intriguing stylistic questions. Muhammad brings elite wrestling credentials and relentless pressure, having built his championship run on smothering grappling and cage control. However, Garry has demonstrated impressive takedown defense, notably stuffing multiple attempts from the dangerous Rakhmonov. The Irishman's length, footwork, and striking accuracy could pose problems for Muhammad's typically grinding approach.

This bout carries significant title implications. The winner will position themselves as a prime contender for the victor of the upcoming UFC 322 championship fight between current champion Della Maddalena and former lightweight king Islam Makhachev, scheduled for November 15 at Madison Square Garden. Makhachev vacated his lightweight title to pursue welterweight gold, setting up a fascinating chain of title consequences.

For Muhammad, victory would mark his return to championship contention after a career-defining setback. The Palestinian-American fighter has consistently shown the ability to grind out victories against elite competition, with his wrestling-heavy approach proving effective against top welterweights throughout his rise. His experience in championship rounds and high-pressure situations could prove crucial against the relatively untested Garry.

Machado Garry represents the new generation of welterweight talent, combining technical striking with improved grappling defense. At 27, he possesses the youth and athleticism to potentially outlast the veteran Muhammad over five rounds. His recent performance against Prates demonstrated significant technical improvements and the mental fortitude needed to compete at the championship level.

Article Continues Below

The bout will be Garry's first against a former UFC champion, presenting his biggest test to date. Meanwhile, Muhammad faces the challenge of bouncing back from his first defeat in nearly six years while adapting to life as a former champion. The psychological aspects of this matchup may prove as important as the technical ones.

Both fighters have expressed confidence in their chances. Muhammad referenced wanting to fight Conor McGregor but noted “this will do,” while Garry has previously stated he would “smoke” welterweight champions and “box the ears off” top contenders. The war of words suggests both men understand the stakes involved in this pivotal welterweight encounter.

The UFC Qatar co-main event represents a classic striker versus wrestler matchup with championship implications. Muhammad's proven championship pedigree faces Garry's emerging star power in a bout that could reshape the welterweight division's hierarchy.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Qatar (November 22, 2025):

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry (Welterweight)

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev (Flyweight)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov (Light Heavyweight)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira (Light Heavyweight)

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria (Bantamweight)

Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos (Bantamweight)

Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev (Heavyweight)

Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman (Heavyweight)

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder (Middleweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai (Middleweight)

UFC Qatar’s co-main event offers much more than just a high-profile welterweight contest; it’s a crossroads for two very different career arcs and fighting legacies. Belal Muhammad’s relentless style and experience at the sport’s highest level stand in direct contrast to Ian Machado Garry’s dynamic skill set and surging momentum. As both men pursue a path back to, or toward, the welterweight title, this bout is poised to answer crucial questions about the future of the division. Fans can expect a dramatic meeting of willpower and talent that will resonate far beyond the octagon on November 22nd.