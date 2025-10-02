The UFC is preparing to make its debut in Qatar with a blockbuster event that promises to reshape the lightweight title picture. UFC Fight Night 265, scheduled for November 22, 2025, will feature a marquee matchup between elite lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker at the state-of-the-art ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.

The announcement, made by UFC President and CEO Dana White on Wednesday, October 1, via Instagram Live, marks a significant milestone for the organization as Qatar becomes the 32nd country to host a UFC event. This inaugural event will take place at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan, providing Middle Eastern fight fans with another world-class MMA spectacle.

Main Event: A Title Shot Eliminator – Tsarukyan vs. Garry

The headlining bout features two of the division's most compelling fighters, each seeking to position themselves for a shot at the lightweight championship. Arman Tsarukyan (22-3), currently ranked #2 in the UFC lightweight division, enters this contest riding a four-fight winning streak that includes notable victories over former champion Charles Oliveira and perennial contender Beneil Dariush. The 28-year-old Armenian fighter's last performance came at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he earned a hard-fought split decision victory over Oliveira in what many considered a title eliminator.

Tsarukyan's journey to this point has been marked by both triumph and controversy. Originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January, Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw just one day before the fight due to a back injury. This last-minute withdrawal reportedly frustrated UFC officials and may have cost him immediate title contention, with Dana White indicating that the fighter would need to compete again before earning another championship opportunity.

Standing across from him will be Dan “The Hangman” Hooker (24-12), New Zealand's premier lightweight contender and currently ranked #6 in the division. The 35-year-old veteran has experienced a remarkable resurgence over the past few years, winning three consecutive fights against elite competition including victories over Mateusz Gamrot, Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles. Hooker's path to this fight has also been complicated by injuries, as he was forced to withdraw from a highly anticipated matchup with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March due to a hand fracture.

The Stakes and Title Picture

The timing of this event adds considerable weight to both main card fights. With Islam Makhachev having vacated the lightweight title to pursue welterweight gold against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 on November 15, the lightweight division is in flux. Current titleholder Ilia Topuria, who captured the belt from Charles Oliveira after Makhachev's departure, is expected to make his first title defense against either Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett. The winner of Tsarukyan vs. Hooker could very well insert themselves into that conversation.

The event will mark the UFC's fourth Middle Eastern stop in 2025, following successful events in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The ABHA Arena, originally constructed for the 2015 World Men's Handball Championship, has since established itself as a premier sporting venue, hosting events including the 2015 AIBA World Boxing Championships and the 2023 World Judo Championships.

This expansion into Qatar represents the UFC's continued commitment to growing the sport globally, with Dana White stating, “I've always said we're going to take UFC all over the world and Qatar is the next stop”.

For Tsarukyan, this fight represents redemption after his controversial withdrawal from the Makhachev title fight. The Armenian fighter has remained active during his layoff, competing in submission grappling events where he defeated notable opponents including Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson. His professional MMA record includes nine knockout victories and five submission wins, with eight first-round finishes showcasing his finishing ability.

Hooker, meanwhile, has been vocal about his desire to face Tsarukyan, even stating on social media, “I'LL CAVE HIS HEAD IN” regarding their upcoming encounter. The veteran fighter's motivation extends beyond just competition, as he recently noted that Qatar's favorable tax structure (5% tax rate) makes the fight financially attractive.

I’LL CAVE HIS HEAD IN. pic.twitter.com/u1hKj1kiqj — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 1, 2025

UFC Qatar Confirmed Fight Card

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev (Flyweight)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov (Light Heavyweight)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira (Light Heavyweight)

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria (Bantamweight)

Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos (Bantamweight)

Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev (Heavyweight)

Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman (Heavyweight)

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder (Middleweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai (Welterweight)

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM EST on November 22, with the main card streaming on ESPN+ at. With title implications, international debuts, and compelling storylines throughout the card, UFC Qatar promises to be a landmark event that could significantly reshape multiple divisions while establishing the promotion's presence in yet another key international market.