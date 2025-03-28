Conor McGregor fans might have just had their biggest nightmares confirmed. In the four years since his last UFC bout, McGregor has continuously teased an improbable return but finally hinted that his fighting career might be over.

While still avoiding the dreaded “retirement” word, McGregor admitted his priorities are no longer on fighting at the BKFC 70 post-fight press conference. ‘The Notorious' said his heart “bleeds” for Ireland, which is why he is committed to his pursuit of becoming the country's next president.

“Last week, something happened to me,” McGregor said. “I went to the White House and my country — my heart bleeds for my country right now. There's a lot of stuff going on back home. I'm happy with what I've done. There's something else for me that's in my gut right now. That's kind of where I'm going, so we'll see. Greatness don't rush.”

Conor McGregor admits politics is his focus over fighting. "I'm happy with what I’ve done (in UFC). There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now." (via @bareknucklefc) pic.twitter.com/Mn5DQvlZAW — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While many doubt the fighter's presidential qualifications, the goal appears to be one he is serious about. Anyone who follows McGregor on X, formerly Twitter, is familiar with how passionate he is about Ireland politics.

McGregor doubled down on the well-known fact that he still has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. While expressing his current disinterest in returning to the Octagon, he perked up when asked if he would fight in the hypothetical scenario he was named Ireland's next president.

“F****** right, I will [fight as the President of Ireland],” McGregor said. “Are you crazy? That's part of why I want to do it. To be announced as the President of Ireland and having a fight. Imagine that. Hell yes.”

The nation's current president, Michael D. Higgins, has been in office since 2011 but is in the final year of his second term. Ireland is set for a new presidential election in 2025, which McGregor continues to claim he will be a candidate in.

Conor McGregor teases UFC retirement

Since his last fight resulted in a devastating broken leg injury, McGregor's return has always been doubted by the majority of the fan base. Despite his previous booking with Michael Chandler, his clear interest in the BKFC has noticeably surpassed his passion for MMA.

McGregor, who became a part-owner of the BKFC in 2024, is the bare-knuckle company's biggest promoter. While officially an owner, he continues to express interest in eventually removing his gloves to compete for the organization. Whether it be Jeremy Stephens, Eddie Alvarez or Mike Perry, his desire to make a bare-knuckle boxing debut seems more likely than a UFC return does.

However, even a BKFC fight is far from reality. The UFC holds exclusive rights to his professional career and will maintain that status for as long as they can, particularly with the company currently seeking a new broadcast deal.