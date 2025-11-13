ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322 is underway and we're set to continue coverage of the Early Prelims with a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 12-ranked Angela Hill will take on New York's own Fatima Kline in what should be a fun scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Hill-Kline prediction and pick.

Angela Hill (18-15) has gone 13-15 inside the UFC since joining the roster in 2014. With a 3-2 record over her last five fights, she's alternated wins and losses over the last four. Most recently falling to Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision, she'll come in the heavy underdog in this matchup. Hill stands 5-foot-3 with a 64.5-inch reach.

Fatima Kline (8-1) has gone 2-1 since entering the UFC in 2024. Following a 4-0 stint with Invicta FC, Kline has notched consecutive wins in the UFC with two TKO finishes in her last two fights. She'll take on a longtime UFC veteran in her toughest test fighting in front of a home crowd. Kline stands 5-foot-6 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 Odds: Angela Hill-Fatima Kline Odds

Angela Hill: +370

Fatima Kline: -485

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

Why Angela Hill Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Iasmin Lucindo – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

After notching back-to-back impressive wins over Denise Gomes and notching her first career submission win over Luana Pinheiro, Hill has dropped two of her last three fights against increasingly difficult competition. With almost 12 years experience in the UFC, Hill is tasked with fighting young newcomers on a count of her already fighting just about everyone in the division. Ranked No. 12 at strawweight, a win here could put her closer into top-10 contender range.

Angela Hill is a traditional Muay Thai striker and is one of the most technically-sound strikers on all of the UFC roster. While her striking power isn't a massive threat, she averages 5.43 significant strikes landed per minute and does so at 50% accuracy. She's also extremely active with her kicking game, particularly the front kicks up the middle that she can elevate to the chin of her opponent.

Still, Hill has looked a step slow against youthful competition and she'll really need to turn up the energy if she wants an edge in this fight. Her opponent is extremely skilled on the ground, so expect Hill to continue working her submission defense and managing her own offense. Exclusively on the feet, Angela Hill will have a chance if she's able to be the more active striker through three rounds.

Why Fatima Kline Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Melissa Martinez – KO (head kick, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Fatima Kline learned a valuable lesson during her debut loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius, clearly a step-up in competition from what she was used to in previous promotions. Her follow-up performances, however, proved that Kline can adjust quickly and is truly meant for the UFC stage, knocking out both Victoria Dudakova and Melissa Martinez in brutal fashion. This will be another litmus test to see if she can deal with a savvy veteran and make the next leap into the rankings.

Kline is extremely crisp with her striking for someone that came up with a grappling background, constantly evolving her techniques and adding new wrinkles to her game. While most of her finishing success has come behind her hands, her submission grappling is something that she always carries in her back pocket, making her all the more dangerous if this fight hits the mat.

Additionally, Kline will be fighting in front of a home New York crowd and should be primed for this moment as the heavy favorite. As long as she's able to control her cardio and not allow Hill to get in front on the striking numbers, Kline should be the one dishing the more noticeable and effective damage.

Final Angela Hill-Fatima Kline Prediction & Pick

This should be a great striking battle if both fighters choose to stand across each other during this bout. Fatima Kline will also have the significant grappling edge, but don't sleep on Angela Hill's ability to reverse positions and chase her own grappling offense.

Still, this fight should primarily take place on the feet with both women landing significant shots from there. Kline certainly packs a bigger punch and will be the greater knockout threat, but we have to favor Hill's constant activity and her superior cardio in this fight. If Hill can manage to keep this fight at range and throw her legs to stop the forward pressure of Kline, she should have a chance to win in an upset.

Fatima Kline is certainly the rightful favorite to win this fight, but expect Angela Hill to put up a ton of resistance in the process. Ultimately, the betting favorite gets it done in a three-round war.

Final Angela Hill-Fatima Kline Prediction & Pick: Fatima Kline (-485); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-360)