In a bold proclamation that has set the MMA world abuzz, former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared that he's training to face either Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira in his highly anticipated lightweight debut.

The Self-Proclaimed “La Leyenda” Sets Sights on Lightweight Gold, Igniting a War of Words

The undefeated Georgian-Spanish fighter, known for his devastating knockout power and grappling prowess, isn't just preparing for a fight – he's waging a psychological war against the division's elite.

Ilia Topuria says he's training to fight either Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira next, but they're both scared 😬 "All my training is focused on Islam or Charles, because I don't see any other opponents… Neither of them seems to dare [to fight me]… These are the symptoms…

“All my training is focused on Islam or Charles, because I don't see any other opponents,” Topuria stated, throwing down the gauntlet to the current lightweight champion and former titleholder. “Neither of them seems to dare [to fight me]… These are the symptoms of fear, we all know that, but it's normal. I'd be scared too.”

Topuria's words carry the weight of his perfect 16-0 professional record, which includes a spectacular knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title and a dominant defense against Max Holloway. Now, with his sights set on becoming a two-division champion, Topuria is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

A New Era or Premature Bravado?

Topuria's confidence is palpable, but it's not without precedent. The 28-year-old has been vocal about his abilities since entering the UFC, famously declaring himself the featherweight champion before ever stepping into the octagon with Volkanovski. His prediction came true, and now he's setting his sights on lightweight gold.

“Of course [there will be a new champion], I'm the lightweight champion of the world,” Topuria boldly claimed in a recent interview. “I don't sign up for a fight without knowing if I'm going to win or not… None of them are at my level.”

However, the lightweight division is a different beast altogether. Islam Makhachev, the reigning champion, has been on a tear, setting a new record for the most consecutive defenses of the UFC lightweight title with his fourth defense against Renato Moicano in January. Makhachev's grappling-heavy style and improved striking present a formidable challenge for any contender, let alone one moving up from featherweight.

Charles Oliveira, the former champion, is no less dangerous. With the most submission wins in UFC history and a well-rounded skill set, “Do Bronx” has proven time and again that he's a threat to anyone in the division. Oliveira has been vocal about his desire for a rematch with Makhachev, and he's not taking Topuria's comments lightly.

“I think he's just trying to dig out a fight. He's saying a lot of crap,” Oliveira stated in response to Topuria's provocations. “I really respect his fights, the way he's come up and everything, but he's being very disrespectful now. He's saying a lot of things that he shouldn't.”

Charles Oliveira on the 'disrespect' from Ilia Topuria: "I think he's just trying to dig out a fight. He's saying a lot of crap. I really respect his fights, the way he's come up and everything, but he's being very disrespectful now. He's saying a lot of things that he…

The war of words has certainly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. Topuria's decision to vacate his featherweight title and move up to lightweight full-time has injected new life into an already stacked division. His confidence is reminiscent of Conor McGregor's rise through the ranks, but the question remains: Can Topuria back up his talk against the elite of the lightweight division?

Topuria's entrance into the lightweight division has ignited a fire that won't be easily extinguished. Whether his words are born of genuine confidence or calculated mind games, they've succeeded in putting the entire division on notice. As he prepares for his next challenge, Topuria's training focuses on the division's best – a clear signal that he's not here to work his way up, but to take over.

As the lightweight landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the UFC's matchmaking decisions in the coming weeks. Will Topuria get his wish and face either Makhachev or Oliveira in his debut? Or will he need to prove himself against another top contender first? Whatever the outcome, Ilia Topuria has ensured that his lightweight journey will be one of the most watched storylines in MMA this year.