For the first time in months, fans have something concrete to grasp in the ever-evolving saga of Conor McGregor’s next move. His longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has revealed fresh details about the Irish superstar’s training regimen, hinting that a genuine return to competition could be underway by mid-2026. With reports surfacing about a potential appearance connected to the White House later this year, the intrigue surrounding McGregor’s timeline is reaching fever pitch.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani this week, Kavanagh shared that McGregor has re-committed to a structured training camp and is asking his team to prepare for a full return. “On our end, we’re 100% in,” Kavanagh said. “He’s asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June of how we’ll ramp up our training. He’s back in the gym most mornings early and he’s having fun with it.”

After a long period of inactivity, these comments mark McGregor’s most encouraging development since recovering from the leg injury sustained against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Kavanagh noted that the 36-year-old fighter has already requested suitable training partners to simulate the stylistic challenges of possible opponents. That initiative, he hinted, is a sign that McGregor’s motivation is genuine this time.

“Like I said, if it’s Conor’s choice, he’s in,” Kavanagh added. “I don’t know how it will work with the UFC.” That final note underscores the uncertainty surrounding how McGregor’s comeback could materialize within the promotion’s structure. His absence from the USADA testing pool has previously delayed negotiations, though the UFC’s separation from USADA earlier this year opened new procedural pathways.

The mention of a potential return tied to an event at the White House fueled further speculation. Some have interpreted it as a metaphor for a major platform or ceremonial appearance, while others believe it references an actual meeting that could coincide with his competitive comeback. Either way, McGregor’s camp appears to be strategically syncing his public reemergence with a broader spectacle—something that has long defined his career.

Inside SBG Ireland, sources say the mood has shifted dramatically from casual gym sessions to a more focused daily structure. McGregor’s striking, conditioning, and grappling sessions are reportedly back on a professional schedule designed around progressive load and technical refinement. While no fights have been announced, Kavanagh’s comments suggest talks are already in motion behind the scenes.

Potential matchups remain a mystery, with names like Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz frequently resurfacing. Chandler, in particular, was linked to McGregor throughout 2024 before the matchup fizzled amid contract delays. Now, with McGregor apparently healthy, that fight could return to the forefront as a blockbuster summer main event.

For Kavanagh, who has coached McGregor since his amateur beginnings, this phase feels familiar yet different. Gone are the high-adrenaline fight announcements and trash talk-laden press tours—for now, it’s about rebuilding a routine and ensuring the body holds up through a full camp. “He’s having fun with it,” Kavanagh reiterated. That phrase, perhaps more than any, hints that the passion is still there.

Whether this leads to a sanctioned UFC bout or some form of exhibition attached to a White House platform, it’s clear that McGregor’s camp is moving with intent. The public will no doubt watch closely as updates emerge from Dublin.

After years away from competition, Conor McGregor’s story may be ready for another chapter—and if Kavanagh’s optimism proves true, that chapter might begin with the most unpredictable comeback in combat sports history.