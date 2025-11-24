Veteran welterweight contender Neil Magny is set to welcome Yaroslav Amosov to the UFC Octagon at UFC Vegas 112 on December 13th, in a matchup that promises serious divisional intrigue. This bout brings together one of the UFC’s most seasoned gatekeepers and one of Bellator’s most dominant ex-champions, who now looks to make his mark in the world’s premier promotion.

For Magny, this is a classic opportunity to reaffirm his position as the division’s ultimate tough test. The 36-year-old has consistently been a fixture in the UFC’s top 15, using his rangy jab, endless cardio, and strategic wrestling to outlast names like Li Jingliang and Geoff Neal. While Magny’s recent record has seen ups and downs, his ability to spoil a debut or halt a hype train is one of the division’s constants.

Article Continues Below

Across from him stands Yaroslav Amosov, long regarded as Bellator’s former best welterweight and owner of one of the sport’s most impressive records. Although no longer undefeated—his first career blemish coming in a hard-fought Bellator title loss—Amosov enters the UFC with a 27-1 ledger that includes victories over Logan Storley and Douglas Lima. Known for his relentless grappling pressure, high fight IQ, and composure under fire, the Ukrainian brings a distinct style that could test Magny’s trademark endurance and clinch work.

This fight isn’t just about rankings or bragging rights. It’s a crossroads moment: Magny, hungry to prove he’s still a relevant gatekeeper, versus Amosov, eager to show he can replicate his success on the sport’s biggest stage. The outcome could propel Amosov directly into contention, or prove once again that breaking through Magny is one of the hardest tasks in the welterweight class. As UFC Vegas 112 approaches, all eyes will be on this stylistic chess match between proven workhorse and ambitious newcomer.