Absent for several years now, UFC icon Conor McGregor recently recalled his “eye-opening treatment.”

Not having fought in the UFC for over four years, McGregor still remains a point of discussion amongst his fans and MMA enthusiasts. The former UFC Lightweight Champion recently underwent an expensive medical treatment, which is illegal in the United States.

With already multiple controversies piled up against the Irishman, the 37-year-old's return to the octagon remains doubtful. However, as speculations circulate, McGregor recently revealed undergoing Ibogaine treatment in Tijuana, Mexico, on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was incredible, intense, and absolutely eye-opening. I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children,” McGregor said while reflecting on the experience.

“I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin. God then came to me in the Holy Trinity,” he concluded. In the same post, the MMA fighter also shared his gratitude to his religion.

McGregor last year got suspended for 18 months for violating anti-doping rules. He missed three attempted biological sample collections within 12 months in 2024, according to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD). The veteran will be able to return to action on March 20, 2026.

Last year, in Nov. 2024, McGregor was found liable for the assault of Nikita Hand and later seemingly punched a man outside a club in Ibiza, Spain.

What is the Ibogaine treatment that Conor McGregor took?

As per The New York Times, ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound derived from the iboga tree root bark. It is ingested in powdered form. This has seen use in several African countries and has reportedly demonstrated potential in treating opioid addiction and mitigating withdrawal symptoms, like drug cravings at the treatment's outset.

Ibogaine is illegal in the US and is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, falling in the same category as heroin and LSD. Although the drug is legal in Mexico, where McGregor underwent the treatment.