Movsar Evloev, one of the UFC’s last remaining unbeaten featherweights, has made his frustrations public after being denied a title shot yet again. In a recent interview with Kolos MMA, Evloev revealed that not only does he feel overlooked by the promotion, but he was also barred by UFC security from congratulating Alexander Volkanovski in person after Volkanovski’s triumphant win at UFC 314. The Russian standout’s candid remarks have reignited debate about meritocracy, matchmaking politics, and what it takes to earn a title shot in today’s UFC.

Evloev’s Unbeaten Streak and the UFC’s Reluctance

Evloev’s record speaks for itself, 19-0 as a professional, with nine straight UFC victories over high-level opposition, including Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes. Yet, despite this resume, Evloev remains on the outside looking in as the featherweight title picture continues to evolve.

In his interview, Evloev did not mince words about his perception of the UFC’s attitude:

“As I understand it, the UFC is trying to keep me as far away from anything title related as possible. … Apparently in their eyes, I am not worthy of the title yet.”

This frustration is compounded by the fact that, with Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria now competing at lightweight, and both Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez having already lost to Volkanovski, Evloev seems like the most logical next challenger. Yet, the promotion has not moved to book him for a title fight.

Blocked at UFC 314: A Telling Moment

Evloev’s sense of exclusion was made literal at UFC 314. After Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight belt in a hard-fought decision over Diego Lopes, Evloev attempted to congratulate the champion in person. Instead, he was intercepted by UFC security and prevented from approaching Volkanovski.

“I wanted to go up to [Volkanovski at UFC 314] and congratulate him, but the security guys didn’t let me and took me to the opposite side. This shows who the UFC wants to see in the next title fight.”

This episode, while seemingly minor, has become symbolic for Evloev and his supporters, a visible sign of the obstacles he faces not just in the cage, but in the boardroom.

The Criticism: Activity and Finishing Rate

Evloev’s case for a title shot is strong, but not without caveats. He has only fought six times since 2020, with ten cancellations in his 19 scheduled UFC bouts, four of which were withdrawals on his end. Perhaps most notably, all nine of his UFC wins have come by decision, and he has yet to record a finish in the promotion.

Evloev is well aware of this criticism and has addressed it directly. He recently vowed to alter his approach if granted a title shot, promising to focus on striking rather than his usual wrestling-heavy game plan:

“I can assure them that I won’t be initiating takedowns if I get a title shot. … I’ll focus solely on striking. Let’s see how that goes.”

This willingness to adapt is aimed at silencing doubters and, perhaps more importantly, at making himself a more attractive option for UFC matchmakers.

Volkanovski’s Perspective and the Featherweight Landscape

Alexander Volkanovski, for his part, has publicly expressed interest in defending his reclaimed title against Evloev. After his win at UFC 314, Volkanovski acknowledged Evloev’s challenge and the promise he’d made to give the Russian contender a shot.

With other top contenders either moving divisions or coming off losses, the featherweight title picture is as open as it has been in years. Evloev’s nine-fight UFC win streak, combined with his undefeated record, makes him a logical next challenger, if the UFC brass decides to reward merit over marketability.

The ball is now in the UFC’s court. Evloev has made his case both in the cage and in the media, and Volkanovski appears willing to accept the challenge. The question remains: will the UFC finally give Evloev his long-awaited title shot, or will the politics of matchmaking continue to keep him on the sidelines?

For Evloev, the stakes have never been higher. Each fight, each public statement, and each interaction with the UFC brass now carries added weight. Fans and analysts alike are rallying behind his call for a fair shot, believing that his undefeated record and relentless style deserve recognition. Whether the UFC responds remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Movsar Evloev’s hunger for gold and respect continue to grow. As the featherweight division waits for its next chapter, all eyes are on whether Evloev will finally get the opportunity he’s earned inside the Octagon.