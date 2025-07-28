Fans of the Dallas Cowboys have grown impatient about Micah Parsons’ contract situation. But at least the Cowboys wrapped up their tight end. However, the Cowboys got bad news when they learned a Dak Prescott target will multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

The situation with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was revealed through a post on X by Todd Archer.

Brian Schottenheimer said Brevyn Spann-Ford will need a “couple weeks,” with the high ankle sprain suffered Sunday.

It is the second recent injury blow for the team as offensive lineman Robert Jones will miss up to three months with a neck injury.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has one less weapon for a while

This is the second preseason for Spann-Ford, who signed with the Cowboys as a UDFA in 2024. He appeared in all 17 games last season for the Cowboys, but he caught only nine passes for 88 yards.

Spann-Ford stands as the third-string tight end behind starter Jake Ferguson and backup Luke Schoomaker.

Before the injury, Spann-Ford talked about his work on becoming a better receiver, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Definitely just understanding how to use my body,” Spann-Ford said. “I’m a lot bigger receiver. There are a lot of different things (smaller receivers) that I’m not necessarily able to do. But there are other things I’m able to do that they’re not able to do. Just making sure I’m tightening up skills, so I’m able to be a pass threat.”

However, there is concern that this setback will cost Spann-Ford in his quest to unseat Schoonmaker as the primary backup to Ferguson, who recently signed a new deal.

Still, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Spann-Ford has already shown some things, according to star-telegram.com.

“He had an incredible offseason,” Schottenheimer said. “He really did. The size alone, he moves really well. I think he added six or seven pounds of lean muscle mass. This guy is just not a run blocker and a pass protector. This guy can be a weapon because of his size in the middle of the field matched up on linebackers and safeties.

“The thing I loved about Brev from day one is you knew that this wasn’t too big for him,” Schottenheimer said. “You knew mentally that he knew, ‘I belong here. It doesn’t matter how I got here, I belong here.’ And he’s pushing (Ferguson) and (Schoonmaker) and all those guys. He’s already made the jump.”