Paddy Pimblett is never one to bite his tongue, and after the UFC’s latest title shakeup, “The Baddy” has become the voice of a growing chorus questioning the promotion’s handling of its champions. In the wake of Islam Makhachev vacating his UFC lightweight title to pursue welterweight gold, Pimblett has publicly criticized the UFC for what he sees as a double standard-especially when compared to Jon Jones’ ongoing reign as heavyweight champion despite extended inactivity.

🚨 Paddy Pimblett defends Islam Makhachev: "If you're making Islam vacate, Jon Jones needs to be stripped." "If you're making Islam vacate after FOUR defenses and fighting people on short notice, you should let him try and be double champ."

Makhachev’s Dominance and Sudden Exit

Islam Makhachev’s run at lightweight has been nothing short of dominant. Since capturing the 155-pound crown at UFC 280, he racked up four consecutive title defenses, defeating top contenders like Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Renato Moicano. He is widely regarded as the UFC’s current pound-for-pound king, riding a 15-fight win streak and having not tasted defeat in a decade.

Islam Makhachev just broke the UFC record for the most title defenses in Lightweight history. That's an incredible record in a legendary division.

Yet, after Jack Della Maddalena claimed the welterweight title at UFC 315, Makhachev set his sights on a second belt. The expectation among fans and pundits was that Makhachev would attempt to join the exclusive club of simultaneous two-division champions, a feat the UFC has celebrated in the past. Instead, the UFC announced that Makhachev would have to vacate his lightweight title before moving up, ending his reign and injecting chaos into a division previously known for its stability.

The Jon Jones Paradox

While Makhachev was forced to relinquish his title after four defenses, Jon Jones remains the undisputed heavyweight champion, despite fighting only once since capturing the belt in early 2023. That lone defense came against an aging Stipe Miocic, and since then, Jones has been sidelined, leaving interim champion Tom Aspinall and the rest of the division in limbo.

This discrepancy is not lost on Pimblett, who argues that the UFC’s approach lacks consistency. “I didn’t think they should make Islam vacate,” Pimblett said. “If you’re making Islam vacate, Jones needs to be stripped”. The frustration is shared by other fighters, including Curtis Blaydes, who recently stated, “Jon should be stripped, end of discussion”.

The UFC’s decision-making process regarding title retention and stripping has long been a subject of debate. Historically, inactivity, injuries, or a move to another division have led to champions being stripped or asked to vacate. Conor McGregor, for example, was stripped of his featherweight title in 2016 after holding it for just 350 days without a defense.

In Makhachev’s case, the UFC appears to have prioritized keeping divisions active and pay-per-view main events stocked with title fights. As analyst Dave Simon put it, “The UFC doesn’t seem too happy with [champions holding multiple belts] because they want two different champions so that they can have those guys fighting more often and more championships defended on the main event of their pay-per-view”.

Yet, with Jones, the UFC has shown remarkable patience, allowing him to remain champion despite a lengthy absence and the presence of an interim champion actively seeking a unification bout.

Jon Jones responded to fans going after him online for still not having his next fight booked against Tom Aspinall. "Stripped? Do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that? .. I told UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven't…"

For Pimblett, the issue is about opportunity and fairness. He believes champions who have proven themselves-especially with multiple defenses and a willingness to take on all comers-should be given the chance to chase greatness and make history.

“Makhachev should have been given the opportunity to move up while also keeping his championship, rather than willingly giving it up,” Pimblett argued, highlighting the Dagestani’s record-setting run and short-notice heroics. The sentiment resonates with fans who want to see the best fighters challenge themselves across divisions without bureaucratic roadblocks.

The UFC’s handling of Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones has reignited debate over how the promotion manages its champions. Paddy Pimblett’s blunt assessment has struck a chord, shining a light on the need for clear, consistent policies that reward dominance and ambition equally-regardless of a fighter’s name or drawing power.

As the lightweight and heavyweight divisions brace for their next chapters, one thing is clear: fighters and fans alike will be watching closely to see if the UFC practices what it preaches when it comes to championship glory.