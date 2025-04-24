The UFC 316 fight card has seen a significant late change. Shamil Gaziev is out, and Serghei Spivac will now face surging contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta on June 7th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The news, first reported by Knockout Alerts on X, has sent ripples through the heavyweight division and added fresh intrigue to an already loaded PPV event.

The Heavyweight Switch: Spivac vs. Cortes-Acosta

Originally, Spivac was set to face Gaziev in a pivotal heavyweight clash. With Gaziev’s withdrawal, rumored to be due to a possible title opportunity or injury, Moldovan grappler Spivac now turns his attention to Cortes-Acosta, a Dominican powerhouse riding a wave of momentum.

Spivac, nicknamed “The Polar Bear,” is known for his relentless takedowns and submission skills, boasting 15 finishes in 17 wins, with a recent first-round submission of Marcin Tybura highlighting his ground dominance. However, he’s coming off a tough loss to Jailton Almeida and will be looking to reassert himself as a top contender.

Cortes-Acosta, meanwhile, is on a hot streak, sitting at 13-1 as a pro and 6-1 in the UFC. He recently knocked out Ryan Spann and has beaten veterans like Andrei Arlovski and Robelis Despaigne, showing both knockout power and the ability to go the distance. His boxing background and improved takedown defense will be tested against Spivac’s grappling-heavy attack.

UFC 316 Is Absolutely Stacked!

While the heavyweight switch-up grabs headlines, UFC 316 remains one of the most anticipated cards of the year, featuring two title fights and a deep supporting cast.

Main Event: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2

The main event is a high-stakes bantamweight title rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champ Sean O’Malley. Dvalishvili dethroned O’Malley at UFC 306 and now looks to defend his belt for the first time. O’Malley, known for his flashy striking and charisma, seeks redemption and a return to the top.

👀 Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley face offs. Merab has too much energy ⚡️ 🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/28K9T5i5Ex — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Co-Main Event: Peña vs. Harrison

The co-main event features Julianna Peña defending her women’s bantamweight title against two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. Harrison’s transition to the UFC has been a major storyline, and Peña’s gritty style promises a compelling clash.

Forget the O'Malley fight I'm hyped for Pena vs. Harrison. pic.twitter.com/wgrl6pZhZO — 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓕𝓲𝓰𝓰𝔂 👹🩸 (@ChampFiggy) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Main Card Highlights

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer : A middleweight showdown between a former interim title challenger and a rising knockout artist.

Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista : Bantamweight action with Vera looking to rebound and Bautista seeking a signature win.

Johnny Walker vs. Azamat Murzakanov : Light heavyweight fireworks as Walker’s unpredictability meets Murzakanov’s undefeated record.

Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight fan favorites known for their finishing instincts and willingness to brawl.

Prelims to Watch

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van : Flyweight prospects clash in a bout with future rankings implications.

Ariane da Silva vs. Cong Wang: Women’s flyweight action featuring international talent.

What’s Next for Gaziev?

Shamil Gaziev’s withdrawal has sparked speculation. Some fans believe he’s being lined up for a title shot against Tom Aspinall, especially with Jon Jones’ return uncertain. Others think a matchup with Ilia Topuria could be in the works. Regardless, Gaziev remains a name to watch in the heavyweight division.

Despite the late change, UFC 316 remains a must-watch event. The Spivac vs. Cortes-Acosta bout provides a fresh storyline in the heavyweight division, while the card’s title fights and stacked main card promise high drama and potential for highlight-reel moments. With Newark hosting its first UFC event since 2024, fans can expect a raucous atmosphere and a night that could shape the future of multiple divisions.

As fight night approaches, anticipation continues to build not only for the title bouts but also for the ripple effects this card could have on the rankings and future matchmaking. The heavyweight division, in particular, is in a state of flux, with contenders jockeying for position and the winner of Spivac vs. Cortes-Acosta potentially earning a shot at a top-five opponent. Meanwhile, the outcomes in the bantamweight and women’s bantamweight title fights could set up blockbuster rematches or pave the way for new challengers to emerge.

For fans, UFC 316 offers a blend of proven stars, rising prospects, and unpredictable matchups that epitomize the excitement of MMA at the highest level. Whether you’re tuning in for the championship drama, the heavyweight shake-up, or the undercard gems, this event promises to deliver memorable moments and set the stage for the second half of the UFC’s 2025 calendar.