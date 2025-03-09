UFC 313 kicked off with an electrifying middleweight clash between Djorden Santos and Ozzy Diaz, setting the tone for an unforgettable night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The opening bout saw two warriors engage in a grueling 15-minute battle that showcased heart, skill, and relentless determination. While Santos made history by landing the eighth-most significant strikes ever recorded in a UFC debut, it was Diaz who emerged victorious via unanimous decision, proving his resilience and tactical prowess.

#UFC313 Official Result: Ozzy Diaz (29-28, 29-28, 29-28 | @Ozzy_DiazMMA) defeats Djorden Santos by Unanimous Decision.

A High-Octane Battle

From the opening bell, Djorden Santos wasted no time establishing his aggressive style. The Brazilian newcomer, known for his high-volume striking, pushed the pace early with sharp leg kicks and precise jabs. His ability to connect on significant strikes was evident throughout the fight, as he landed an astonishing number of blows—ranking him among the top debut performances in UFC history. Santos’ striking accuracy (55%) and relentless output kept Diaz on the defensive for much of the bout.

However, Ozzy Diaz's experience and physical advantages began to shine as the fight progressed. Standing 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach, Diaz utilized his size to control distance and counter Santos effectively. Despite a slow start, Diaz adjusted his strategy in the later rounds, landing powerful shots that visibly slowed Santos down. His ability to absorb punishment while delivering calculated counters demonstrated why he remains a formidable force in the middleweight division.

Unanimous Decision! #UFC313 Ozzy Diaz beats Djorden Santos in our opening bout 👏

The final moments of the fight were nothing short of dramatic. Both fighters traded blows in a frenetic exchange that had fans on their feet. While Santos appeared to have the edge in volume, Diaz’s precision and impactful strikes left a lasting impression on the judges. Ultimately, Diaz’s composure under pressure earned him a unanimous decision victory (30-27 across all scorecards).

Santos’ Historic Debut and Diaz’s Redemption

Djorden Santos may have fallen short on the scorecards, but his performance did not go unnoticed. Landing over 150 significant strikes in his UFC debut—a feat only achieved by seven other fighters before him—Santos proved he belongs among elite competition. His ability to maintain an aggressive pace for three rounds highlights his cardio and determination, qualities that will undoubtedly make him a fan favorite moving forward.

For Ozzy Diaz, this victory marked a crucial turning point in his career. Coming off back-to-back losses under the UFC banner, including a knockout defeat to Joe Pyfer on Dana White’s Contender Series, Diaz needed this win to reestablish himself as a serious contender. Dropping down from light heavyweight to middleweight appears to have been a smart move for Diaz, as he looked leaner and more focused than ever before. His ability to adapt mid-fight and capitalize on Santos’ minor defensive lapses showcased his veteran savvy.

What’s Next?

Both fighters left the Octagon with their stock elevated after this war. For Santos, despite the loss, his debut performance suggests he has all the tools necessary to succeed at this level. With improvements to his defensive game and grappling skills—areas where he showed vulnerability—Santos could quickly get back on track in his next fight.

As for Ozzy Diaz, this win serves as a reminder of his potential. With his size and striking power, Diaz could pose serious challenges to anyone in the division. A matchup against another rising contender would be an ideal next step as he looks to build momentum toward title contention.

UFC 313’s opening bout delivered everything fans could hope for: action-packed exchanges, strategic adjustments, and two fighters leaving it all inside the cage. While Santos made history with his striking output, it was Diaz who walked away with his hand raised—a testament to grit and experience prevailing over youthful exuberance.