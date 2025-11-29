UFC and Paramount+ are wasting no time making history. The partnership’s inaugural event, UFC 324, takes place Jan. 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by an explosive interim lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

The fight signals a new chapter for the promotion, serving as the first numbered event of 2026 and the official end of the pay-per-view era. UFC CEO Dana White made the blockbuster announcement during halftime of the Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving game, promising fans “the biggest start to a new broadcast era ever.”

Gaethje, the former interim champion and a perennial fan favorite, has made a career out of chaos with 14 post-fight bonuses in 14 UFC appearances. Across the cage, Pimblett’s unbeaten 7-0 start and unmatched charisma have made him one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars. The winner is expected to challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria later in the year to unify the lightweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s MMA royalty collides as Kayla Harrison defends her bantamweight crown against Amanda Nunes, who returns from retirement for her first fight since mid-2023. Nunes, the sport’s greatest female fighter, aims to reclaim gold against the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who’s looked flawless at 3-0 inside the Octagon.

The rest of the main card boasts a mix of champions, legends, and surging prospects. Former bantamweight king Sean O’Malley takes on Song Yadong, while Waldo Cortes Acosta faces knockout machine Derrick Lewis. Featherweight action returns with Arnold Allen making his comeback against power puncher Jean Silva.

The prelims feature more star power, including a high-stakes bout between Alexa Grasso and Rose Namajunas, a test for Umar Nurmagomedov against Deiveson Figueiredo, and a middleweight tilt between Ateba Gautier and Andrey Pulyaev.

UFC 324 signals the beginning of a transformative chapter for the sport—free streaming, mega-stars, and no shortage of violence under the Vegas lights.

UFC 324 Fight Card (Jan. 24, Paramount+)

