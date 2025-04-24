The UFC has once again made headlines with its latest roster shakeup, parting ways with four fighters: Lucas Alexander, Caolan Loughran, Pedro Falcao, and Cortavious Romious. These cuts, confirmed on April 23, 2025, underscore the relentless performance standards and fierce competition that define the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. For the athletes involved, this marks a pivotal moment in their careers filled with uncertainty and potential for reinvention.

The Fighters Who Were Let Go

Lucas Alexander

Lucas Alexander entered the UFC featherweight division with a reputation as a dynamic striker, boasting a Muay Thai background and a flair for flashy techniques. The Brazilian fighter made his promotional debut in October 2022, stepping in on short notice against Joanderson Brito. Despite a tough loss in his debut, Alexander rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Steven Peterson, showcasing his technical striking, movement, and ability to control the pace of a fight.

#UFCSanAntonio results: Lucas Alexander def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

However, subsequent performances saw Alexander struggle to maintain consistency against increasingly tough competition. His recent losses, including a submission defeat to David Onama, highlighted areas where he needed further development, particularly in grappling defense and overall fight IQ. Despite flashes of brilliance and a clear willingness to evolve, Alexander’s UFC run ends with a record of 1-2 in the promotion. At just 28 years old, Alexander remains a talented athlete with the potential to rebuild his career on the regional scene or in another major organization, where his striking acumen could still shine.

Caolan Loughran

Caolan Loughran arrived in the UFC with significant hype, carrying an undefeated record and the Cage Warriors bantamweight title. The Irishman was touted as a future contender, known for his aggressive style, relentless pressure, and well-rounded skill set. Loughran made his UFC debut in September 2023, facing Taylor Lapilus in Paris. Despite a valiant effort, Loughran dropped a decision in a competitive bout, struggling to implement his trademark wrestling against the more experienced Frenchman.

By Split Decision! Caolan Loughran gets the nod in #UFCLondon!

His sophomore outing saw him matched against Muin Gafurov, where Loughran once again found himself on the wrong end of the judges’ scorecards. While he demonstrated toughness and flashes of his grappling ability, he was unable to turn the tide in his favor. With a UFC record of 0-2, the promotion has opted to release the 27-year-old prospect. Loughran’s youth and pedigree suggest he will be a sought-after free agent, and a return to the European circuit could provide the platform he needs to regain momentum and potentially earn a second shot at the big show.

Pedro Falcao

Pedro Falcao’s tenure in the UFC was brief but notable, as he entered the promotion with a solid reputation from his time on the Brazilian regional scene and the Contender Series. The bantamweight fighter made his UFC debut in early 2024, taking on fellow newcomer Victor Hugo. Despite a strong start and moments of success in striking exchanges, Falcao ultimately succumbed to a late-fight submission, marking a disappointing start to his UFC career.

Victor Henry used his volume to outpace and outwork Pedro Falcao on the way to his 4th UFC win👊

Falcao’s release comes after just one appearance in the Octagon, a reflection of the UFC’s current trend toward quick roster turnover for fighters who fail to make an immediate impact. At 29, Falcao still possesses the skills and experience to compete at a high level, particularly given his background in both striking and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His next move could see him return to the Brazilian circuit or explore opportunities in other international promotions, where he can continue to refine his craft and work toward a potential UFC return.

Cortavious Romious

Cortavious Romious, an American featherweight, joined the UFC after building a reputation as a gritty competitor on the regional scene, highlighted by his performances in LFA. Making his UFC debut in late 2023, Romious faced a daunting challenge against established competition. His first Octagon appearance ended in defeat, as he struggled to impose his wrestling and striking against a more seasoned opponent.

That was CLOSE 😬 Cortavious Romious tried to end it at #UFCVegas100

Romious’s release after a single UFC fight underscores the unforgiving nature of the promotion, where opportunities are scarce and the margin for error is slim. Despite the setback, Romious’s resilience and work ethic have been evident throughout his career, and his experience at the highest level will serve him well as he looks to regroup. With a strong wrestling base and a willingness to take on tough fights, Romious is likely to remain a fixture on the North American MMA scene, where he can continue to develop and potentially earn another shot in a major organization.