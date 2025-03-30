Mexican flyweight Edgar Chairez delivered a spectacular performance on the UFC Mexico main card, securing a first-round submission victory over CJ Vergara after rocking him on the feet. Fighting in front of an electrified home crowd at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Chairez showcased his striking and grappling prowess to pick up his second UFC win in dominant fashion.

Puro Chicali Makes a Statement

Edgar Chairez, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, entered the bout with something to prove. After a mixed start in the UFC, including a loss to Joshua Van last September, Chairez was determined to show his evolution as a fighter. Facing Vergara, a seasoned competitor with a dangerous striking game, Chairez needed to deliver a flawless performance—and he did just that.

The fight began with both men trading heavy strikes in the center of the Octagon. Chairez quickly found his rhythm, landing crisp punches and mixing in powerful kicks that kept Vergara on the defensive. Midway through the first round, Chairez connected with a devastating right left hook that dropped Vergara and was seemingly the beginning of the end.

Sensing the finish was near, Chairez swarmed Vergara with follow-up strikes before transitioning seamlessly into grappling. As Vergara attempted to recover, Chairez locked in the rear-naked choke, forcing Vergara to tap at 2:30 of the first round. The crowd erupted as their hometown hero celebrated his emphatic victory.

Redemption and Growth

For Edgar Chairez, this win marked an important step in his career. Known as “Puro Chicali,” Chairez has faced adversity both inside and outside the cage. His previous UFC victory was overshadowed by controversy after he missed weight significantly for his bout against Daniel Lacerda. Determined to move past those setbacks, Chairez trained extensively at Arnol’s Gym in Tepito—a neighborhood famous for producing boxing champions—to refine his striking and footwork.

Vergara, who entered the bout on a two-fight losing streak, struggled to find answers against Chairez’s versatile attack. While he showed heart in attempting to weather the storm, Vergara ultimately succumbed to Chairez’s relentless pressure and grappling expertise. With this loss, Vergara may now face questions about his future in the promotion.

What’s Next for Edgar Chairez?

With this impressive victory, Edgar Chairez improves his record to 12-6 and positions himself as a rising contender in the flyweight division. Known for his submission skills—nine of his twelve wins have come via tap-out—Chairez has proven he can finish fights both on the feet and on the ground. His ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Looking ahead, fans are eager to see how Chairez will fare against higher-ranked opponents. In interviews leading up to UFC Mexico, he emphasized his desire for bonus-worthy performances and hinted at aiming for tougher challenges.

Edgar Chairez emerged as one of its standout stars on this UFC Mexico fight card. His first-round submission over CJ Vergara wasn’t just a win—it was a statement of intent from a fighter determined to rise through the ranks of one of MMA’s most competitive divisions. With performances like this, “Puro Chicali” is well on his way to becoming one of Mexico’s next great MMA ambassadors