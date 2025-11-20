The UFC's debut event in Qatar nearly suffered a significant blow this week when top-ranked heavyweight Serghei Spivac withdrew from his scheduled matchup against Shamil Gaziev just three days before the card was set to take place. However, the promotion quickly found a solution in the form of Waldo Cortes-Acosta, the No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender, who accepted the short-notice opportunity to keep the main card intact.​

🚨| Serghei Spivac is OUT. Waldo Cortes-Acosta steps in to take on Shamil Gaziev at #UFCQatar on November 22nd.

Cortes-Acosta's acceptance of this late-notice fight is nothing short of remarkable, especially considering his recent circumstances. Less than three weeks ago, the Dominican-American knockout artist scored a devastating first-round KO victory over Ante Delija at UFC Fight Night 263, but not before suffering a significant eye poke that temporarily hindered his vision during the contest. Despite the injury concerns that typically would sideline a fighter, Cortes-Acosta has recovered sufficiently to accept what will be his fifth UFC bout in 2025 alone.​

This decision speaks volumes about the character and work ethic of “Salsa Boy,” who has established himself as one of the most active and willing competitors in the heavyweight division. With an impressive 8-2 record in the UFC and a 3-1 mark this year heading into this matchup, Cortes-Acosta continues to prove he belongs among the division's elite. Gaziev, meanwhile, represents a significant test for the rising heavyweight, as the 35-year-old Bahraini fighter sits at 3-1 in the UFC and earned his No. 11 ranking after a dominant first-round TKO victory over Thomas Peterson earlier this year.​

The Cortes-Acosta versus Gaziev matchup now anchors the main card for UFC Fight Night 265, making it one of the most compelling heavyweight collisions on the card. Cortes-Acosta's willingness to travel nearly halfway around the world on extremely short notice to represent the promotion demonstrates the professionalism and dedication that has made him a fan favorite and a vital part of the heavyweight landscape heading into the final stretch of 2025.

UFC Qatar Fight Card​

Main Card:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight – Main Event)

Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry (Welterweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield (Light Heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai (Welterweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Flyweight)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Shamil Gaziev (Heavyweight)

Preliminary Card: