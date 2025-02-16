In a stunning display of skill and determination, Youssef “The Moroccan Devil” Zalal (17-5-1) secured the biggest win of his career, defeating No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar (23-9) via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102. All the judges' scorecards read 29-28 in favor of Zalal, who extended his winning streak to seven fights and made a strong case for a top 10 ranking in the UFC's stacked 145-pound division.

Expand Tweet

Zalal Dominates Kattar in Impressive UFC Vegas 102 Co-Main Event

From the opening bell, Zalal's game plan was evident as he utilized his superior movement and diverse striking arsenal to keep Kattar off-balance. The Moroccan-born fighter mixed up his attacks beautifully, landing crisp jabs, powerful leg kicks, and well-timed knees that repeatedly found their mark. Kattar, known for his boxing prowess, struggled to find his rhythm against Zalal's elusive style and constant stance switches.

Kattar, to his credit, showed the heart of a warrior throughout the contest. Despite being on the receiving end of Zalal's offensive onslaught, he continued to press forward and look for openings. However, Zalal's superior speed and reflexes allowed him to evade most of Kattar's power shots, leaving the veteran fighter visibly frustrated.

The third round saw Kattar upping the pace, pressure, and tempo knowing he dropped the first two rounds. He started to find his rhythm and was landing more than any of the first two rounds but it was too little too late as Zalal was able to avoid the big shots and take the fight to the judge's scorecards to come away with the unanimous decision victory.

Zalal's Stock Soars as Kattar Faces Uncertain Future

With this victory, Youssef Zalal has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division. The win over Kattar marks his fourth consecutive victory since returning to the UFC, with all four coming by way of finish or dominant decision.. At just 29 years old, Zalal appears to be hitting his stride at the perfect time.

For Calvin Kattar, this loss marks his fourth consecutive defeat, a concerning trend for the once-promising contender. At 36 years old and coming off a series of tough battles, questions will inevitably arise about Kattar's future in the sport. However, given his track record and the competitive nature of his recent losses, it would be premature to write off “The Boston Finisher” just yet.

As the dust settles on UFC Vegas 102, the featherweight landscape has shifted once again. Youssef Zalal has announced his arrival as a legitimate contender, while Calvin Kattar faces a crossroads in his career. One thing is certain: the already competitive 145-pound division just got a lot more interesting.

With this statement victory, Zalal has positioned himself for a potential top 5 ranking and a high-profile matchup in his next outing. As for Kattar, the road back to contention will be challenging, but counting out a fighter of his caliber would be foolish. The coming weeks will undoubtedly bring clarity to both men's futures as the UFC's matchmakers plot the next moves in the ever-evolving featherweight division.