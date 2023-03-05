After a monumental March Madness performance in 2022, the UNC basketball team was primed for a repeat run in 2023. The Tar Heels reached the National Championship game and returned 4-of-5 starters, rightfully earning their spot as the preseason No. 1 team.

But after a 62-57 loss on Saturday night at the hands of archrival Duke, UNC fell to 19-12 on the 2022-23 season. It marked the first time in 62 years that the No. 1 team in the NCAA men’s basketball preseason poll went on to suffer a dozen defeats, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

In Joe Lunardi’s most up-to-date Bracketology, the Tar Heels are among the “First Four Out” with Arizona State, Michigan and Utah State.

Since legendary head coach Roy Williams took over as head coach prior to the 2003-04 season, UNC has only failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament once – in 2010. In just his second year at the helm, head coach Hubert Davis is in danger of doing just that.

With star center Armando Bacot and point guard Caleb Love both choosing to return for another year at Chapel Hill, no one could have seen this collapse coming. Not to mention, the Tar Heels came booming out of the gate with a 5-0 record. But the team went on to lose four straight games and it has been an underwhelming season ever since.

In order to be among the participants in the 2023 edition of March Madness, UNC basketball will have to go on a meaningful run in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels’ first game will be on Wednesday, March 8 against the winner of Boston College and Louisville. A matchup against No. 2 seed Virginia would be next.

Two or more victories might be enough for Davis’ bunch to sneak into the NCAA Tournament, while one win or a dreaded one-and-done would likely mean a trip to the NIT.