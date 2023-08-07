Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals came up just short of a second consecutive Super Bowl last season, falling to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Now the Bengals' superstar wideout says he can’t wait to play them again, and he’s going to talk a lot of trash when it happens. So, mark your calendars for Week 17 on New Year’s Eve!

Ja’Marr Chase sat down with Kay Adams on Up & Adams Monday and discussed how excited he is for his Bengals’ revenge game against the Chiefs.

Adams asked Chase about him retweeting Patrick Mahomes when the Chief QB said he can’t wait to face the Bengals because they talk so much.

“I’m excited for [the Chiefs game]. I can’t wait for it. I don’t wanna say too much because we’ve already had Mr. Kelce come back with something, so I must be under somebody’s skin,” Chase told Adams. “Oh, we gonna talk, we just not going to keep doing it in the media. There’s not a reason for that.”

For context, Chase retweeted a video of Mahomes from Netflix’s Quarterback on July 12, where the QB said he’d rather play the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game because “I'm tired of them talking.”

A week or so later, Chase’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, said Mahomes is the best signal-caller in the league. When presented with this quote, Chase said, “Pat who?” which didn’t sit well with Travis Kelce. The All-Pro pass-catcher took to his New Heights podcast to tell Chase, “Don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now.”

The only bad part of this rapidly developing feud is we have to wait almost five full months to see these two bitter rivals go head-to-head again.