Skip Bayless is looking for a new debate partner for “Undisputed” on FS1. Thursday, he challenged NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley, who is one of the analysts for “Inside the NBA” on TNT, to be his next co-host.

“All I have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool of himself,” Skip Bayless said. “I get to sit back and watch him walk himself right into an indefensible trap. I wouldn't even have to try. So please, please, please Charles, come be this idiot's debate partner.”

Bayless has been criticized by Barkley over the last few years. He said during “The Match,” a golf event featuring Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson competing against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he wished he could get a buyout like Sharpe while working with a “d— idiot.”

Bayless said he would even pay Barkley's salary for him to work on “Undisputed.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You, Charles, would be a one-man Washington Generals (team that always loses to the Harlem Globetrotters),” Bayless said. “You'd be a solo, “Shaqtin' A Fool,” on a daily basis. You'd be the equivalent of an Adam Morrison, an all-time draft bust, a bust that I would straight into my debate hall of fame.”

“Undisputed” is set to return to television Aug. 28. It is unclear who will be Bayless' next debate partner.

There have been rumors that “First Things First” analyst Nick Wright could be up for the seat. If Barkley does it, he could finally criticize his takes face-to-face.