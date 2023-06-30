The ESPN layoffs are going strong Friday afternoon, as the network is cutting ties with top talent like Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Max Kellerman, and more. One top ESPN talent who got the ax may find a soft landing spot, though, at a rival network. Rumors are that Keyshawn Johnson is a “top candidate” to join Skip Bayless and replace Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports’ Undisputed.

While some talent was surely surprised by their inclusion in the ESPN layoffs, Keyshawn Johnson likely saw the writing on the walls. The network canceled his daily TV and radio show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max, a week before the layoffs hit, and now he and Kellerman are out.

The good news for the outspoken Johnson is that a new, even higher-profile gig could be on the horizon. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, reports that Keyshawn “may become a top candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe as Skip Bayless’ debater on FS1’s Undisputed.”

Johnson already lives in Los Angeles, where they film the daily TV debate show. And he’s spent the past two-plus years arguing with Kellerman, who once upon a time replaced Skip Bayless on ESPN’s First Take.

Undisputed started in 2016, and Sharpe and Bayless have been the show’s main two stars for that entire time. They’ve also had several hosts join them, including Joy Taylor, Jenny Taft, and the current host, Jen Hale.

The show averages about half as many viewers on a daily basis as First Take does over on ESPN. However, it is FS1’s highest-rated talk show over The Herd with Colin Cowherd and First Things First.