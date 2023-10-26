FC Union Berlin made a significant announcement on Thursday, revealing that the club has handed David Datro Fofana a two-match suspension. This decision comes after a sportsmanship breach. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea loanee declined to shake hands with Union's coach Urs Fischer following his substitution during the recent 0-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

To address the situation, Fofana took to Instagram to issue a public apology for his actions. However, Union Berlin decided on a temporary suspension for the player, which means he will be absent from the upcoming fixtures against Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart.

On Thursday, the club's official statement conveyed, “The club has decided to suspend David Fofana after Tuesday night's match temporarily. David has apologized in a personal meeting, but he will train individually for a week and return to the team next Wednesday. He will, therefore, not be considered for the next two games.”

In addition to Fofana's suspension, Union Berlin also deals with other challenges. Due to injuries, Josip Juranovic, Danilho Doekhi, and Andras Schäfer will be unavailable for the weekend's match against Werder Bremen. Moreover, Leonardo Bonucci has been a problem in the dressing room because of the Champions League snub.

David Datro Fofana's loan move to Union Berlin from Chelsea in July had been a promising development for the club. While his actions were regrettable, it remains to be seen how this suspension will impact his relationship with the team and his role in the future. Union Berlin, like many clubs, places great emphasis on sportsmanship and unity, and this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining these principles within the football world.