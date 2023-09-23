The 2022-23 season was not so kind to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. The didn't have a bad overall record. They managed to finish with a winning record of 19-13. But most of those wins came during the early part of the season. Once Mountain West Conference play began was where UNLV started to struggle. They managed only a 7-11 record in conference play. They actually won their opening round game of the conference tournament against Air Force, but fell in the second round to Boise State. They have some hope though for the 2023-24 season. In addition to adding a phenomenal point guard in Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV received positive injury news on forward Isaiah Cottrell as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

UNLV's Isaiah Cottrell (foot) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Kevin Kruger. Only played in one game last season due to injury. Averaged 4.2 PPG and 2.8 RPG for West Virginia during the 2021-22 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 22, 2023

Isaiah Cottrell should be in the lineup for UNLV this season as he has been cleared to return from injury and participate in all basketball related activities. Cottrell appeared in only one game for UNLV last season as he was sidelined with a foot injury. A Las Vegas native, Cottrell played his high school basketball at nearby Bishop Gorman.

Cottrell had originally committed to West Virginia out of high school and he spent two seasons with the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal and committing to UNLV. He ended up redshirting his freshman year at West Virginia after he suffered a season ending Achilles injury.

During his last full season in 2021-22, he averaged 4.2 points per game and 2.8 rebounds with splits of 34 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 54.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line in 33 games.