Urban Meyer and Nick Saban once battled each other for national championships. Now both title winners will reunite in a new venue: The College Football Hall of Fame.

The former Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green head coach is joining Saban into the 2025 class, per Matt Fortuna of the Inside Zone. Fortuna adds “with a combined 10 national titles between them, the two-best coaches of this generation will go into the Hall together.”

Meyer once coached against Saban during the first four-team College Football Playoffs. His Buckeyes team got the better end of that Jan. 1, 2015 Sugar Bowl meeting 42-35. Meyer rode backup quarterback Cardale Jones to top Saban's Crimson Tide team.

The two legendary college coaches have become involved in other memorable meetings, including one that created a new CFB dynasty.

Past Urban Meyer and Nick Saban battles before induction

Both Meyer and Saban coached against each other four times. Their records stand at 2-2 overall, but with Meyer winning the last contest.

However, most fans especially in the Southeastern Conference likely recall two notable meetings between both coaches.

Meeting No. 1 took place in the 2008 SEC title game. Meyer's Florida team rode an emotional wave with Tim Tebow behind center. The Meyer/Tebow led Gators knocked off Saban's Alabama team 31-20. Saban improved Alabama drastically in that '08 campaign — going from 7-6 to 12-0 leading into that SEC Championship matchup. Meyer, Tebow, and the Gators eventually won the national championship over Oklahoma.

Saban and the Tide, however, completed revenge in a big way the following season. Alabama trounced Florida 32-13. Many fans called the game the day “the Gators died and Tebow cried.” That 19-point rout eventually sparked the Saban/Alabama dynasty of the 2010s decade.

Saban beat Meyer in one more SEC meeting. But the 31-6 ‘Bama rout of Florida took place during the 2010 regular season. Meyer eventually waited four more seasons to get even with Saban and Alabama.

Now, both men will meet again but for a ceremonial event. And the CFB Hall of Fame is finally adding two coaching legends who've won a combined 479 victories.