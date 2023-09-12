The recently crowned US Open runners-up Daniil Medvedev has shared his stance on the historic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two football icons have changed the game in the past decade, creating records and winning football matches for almost 20 years.

Although Medvedev would like to have that kind of rivalry in tennis, he doesn't seem to have one with anybody. Obviously, the former US Open champion has seen many historic tennis rivalries, such as Roger Federer against Rafael Nadal, Rafael Nadal against Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer against Novak Djokovic. However, none of those rivalries are as popular as Messi-Ronaldo.

According to A Bola Portugal, the 2021 US Open champion was talking on Instagram Live. He said, “I respect both of them. But Leo does things with the ball that Cristiano [Ronaldo] can’t do.”

“In this, Messi is like Federer. You don’t understand how they do it.”

Many people share the same perspective as the 2023 US Open runners-up. They compare Federer to Messi, considering their talent in their respective sport. Many suggest that the Swiss was the most talented tennis player ever to hold a racket. Same with Messi's skills with the football alongside his feet.

The Argentine World Cup winner ended his European adventure at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Now, he has joined MLS franchise Inter Miami. On the other hand, Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr after his contract was terminated by Manchester United last year. Both players have already tasted success at their new club, with Messi winning the Leagues Cup championships, whereas Ronaldo winning the Arab Club Champions Cup.